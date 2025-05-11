Bo Horvat scored twice while Dylan Garand stopped 11 shots when Canada Slovenia defeated 4-0 on Saturday in his first game of the World Hockey Championship in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for Canada, which exceeded Slovenia 44-11. Noah Dobson had the other goal.

“We thought we could have scored a few more goals because we had a number of really good chances we missed,” said Canadian coach Dean Evason. “We had a number of glorious scoring opportunities and we have to keep getting those opportunities and buried a few more (goals).

“In general, the boys have persecuted and behaved defensively. We have spoken a lot about the fast building of chemistry, and we can turn the lines tomorrow to let new boys play together, but we really love the dedication of our group tonight.”

Canada records Latvia on Sunday.

“(The Slovenians) defended very hard and their keeper made a number of major saves,” said Canadian captain Sidney Crosby. “We have looked at a good appearance on the net and we will try to keep getting better with a quick change for (Sunday) competition.

“It is not so often that you get opportunities to play in these tournaments, represents Canada and is part of a group like this, so I wanted to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Crosby serves 10 years after his last World Hockey Championship -performance as the Canadian performance of the hockey world championships when he supplied the Canadian team to gold. Forward Macklin Celebrini played on Crosby's line on Saturday and gave the lush praise over the experienced artist.

“It's great (to play with Crosby on a line),” he said. “Many of us grew up with the idolatry because he is the best player in the world, and getting the chance to play with him is special because he makes the game look so easy.”

Sweden Downs Austria

The bronze medal winner of last year had to let Sweden come to the top of Austria 4-2 in Stockholm.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Jonas Brodin and Alexander Wennberg each had a goal for the Sweden.

With 2-1 on the back they came back late in the last period.

Sweden pulled keeper Samuel Erson for an extra attacker 2:55 for the last whistle and Brodin fixed it on 2-2 with a blow of the blue line with 2:19.

Zibanejad scored the winner of the slot 12 seconds later for his second. Wennberg added one to an empty net.

After he had lost 2-1 to Finland on Friday, Austria still produced a decent performance against a title favorite.

Zibanejad tied it at 1-1 after Benjamin Baumgarten set up the Austrians in the middle period, but Marco Kasper restored an advantage of one goal for Austria 2:26 in the last period.

Switzerland is at the top of Denmark

Last year's second place, Switzerland recovered from a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Czech Republic by beating host Denmark 5-2 in the Danish city of Herning.

Captain Nico Hischier and Tyler Moy yielded twice and each added an assist, and Damien Riat also had one goal for the Swiss.

Denmark received goals from Oscar Moelgaard and Joachim Blichfeld in their second right defeat.

Earlier in Herning, Germany strived a new newcomer Hungary 6-1 in group B after Kazakhstan Norway defeated 2-1.

Also in Stockholm Letland France defeated 4-1 in their opening match.