Four Australian cricket players avoid rocket attacks in Pakistan; Leave Kits, luggage in the last-minute dashboard: report





Four Australian cricketers escaped closely from a potential rocket strike in Pakistan. Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner and Mitch Owen were evacuated on a charter flight to Dubai, just a few hours before the Indian troops were reportedly focused on the same military basis, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Ben Dwarshuis (3L) in Australia celebrates with teammates (AFP) A considerable number of Australian cricketers that had participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to return to Australia by Sunday. Both tournaments were postponed due to the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head, all contracted for the IPL, successfully arranged flights back to Australia with the help of the BCCI after warnings for air raid near Dharamshahala in North India, led to the suspension of the lucrative T20 League. Australian players who were involved in the PSL also left Pakistan (local time) on Friday evening after the tournament was officially postponed. The Pakistan Cricket Board organized a charter flight for Australian and international players, who left for Dubai on Friday evening. Connecting Dubai's flights with the respective home countries of the players were organized on Saturday. However, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner and Mitch Owen had a particularly close call. On Saturday morning the local time, just a few hours after the overseas players left on their charter flight, India reportedly launched rocket attacks aimed at three Pakistani airbases, including the air base of Nur Khan, the facility from which the players, officials and broadcasters were extended to the Vae, the report. Local media reports indicate that the strike on Nur Khan, located near the military headquarters of Pakistan and about 10 kilometers from Islamabad, resulted in several explosions and fires. Witnesses described smoke and flames and caused widespread panic in the surrounding areas. Although David Warner had already returned to Australia and was not fleeing, several Australian players were understandably shaken by the almost -Miss. Sean and Ben are relieved to be in Dubai, Peter Lovitt, the manager of Abbott and Dwarshuis, was quoted in the report. They rest in a hotel while they prepare to fly back to Sydney. It has clearly been a challenging past 24 hours for all players, both physically and mentally. The next steps are to get them home safely as quickly as possible. The organizers of the PSL have done their best to quickly get the players out of Pakistan in difficult circumstances in a situation that is much larger than the game of Cricket itself. Players leave their luggage and kit The report added that it has access to a photo that shows players, officials and broadcasters on the flight to Dubai, with New -Zeeland Star Kane Williamson visible in the image. While the specific players of England remain unclear on board, James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan were all participants in the PSL. As an addition to the logistics challenges, the luggage luggage remain in Pakistan and there are efforts to have it return. No definitive timeline has been established for the resumption of both tournament. However, the cricketboard of England and Wales is said to be considering the possibility of hosting the rest of the IPL in the UK.

