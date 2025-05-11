Sports
Ung -Prohibition to NCAA Men's Tennis Championship for the first time ever
Salisbury, NC For the first time in program history, the No. 15 University of North Georgia (UNG) Tennis team for men is going to the NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship site, while the Nighthawks fell on Saturday no. 8 Catawba 4-3 in the NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament.
With the historic victory over the second placed Indians, the Nighthawks hit their ticket for the NCAA Division II Tennis Championship 2025 May 20-24 in Altamonte Springs, FLA. In Sanlando Park.
This achievement has long been done for head coach Kent Norsworthy and Ung.
Since their NCAA Inception in 2006, Norsworthy has sent the Nighthawk men's and ladies' present programs. On the men's side he went without a winning season for the first six years. But after having gone 14-9 in 2012 for the first winning year in program history, the Nighthawks were selected for the NCAA tournament for the first time.
Since then Ung has appeared in 10 ADA tournaments, all of which have come over the past 13 years. Now 19 years after the program started, Norsworthy finally has a team that gets the chance to shine on the National Theater.
“It is amazing. I don't know if it has been sunk,” said Norsworthy. The delay in his realization was perhaps caused by the questions that surrounded his team this year.
The Nighthawks brought doubt this season to ask if they needed what was needed to reserve their seats at the National Championship Table. It started in the very first match of the season when Ung lost 4-3 against Lincoln Memorial for the first time since 2009.
“This team was up and down this season. We had a tough loss early, so we had a lot of asking,” said Norsworthy.
Due to the bumps and bruises on the way, the Nighthawks showed that they were made for this. They picked up five arranged victories for the NCAA tournament, one of which came against Catawba at the beginning of March as one of only two regular seasonal losses for the eighth rankings.
The Nighthawks started the day with a huge victory in the double match.
Junior Pedro Liborio and first-year student Janos Varga fought early in the #2 double match but were 3-2 in the back of the middle phase. The Nighthawk duo then exploded for four straight victories to claim a 6-3 victory.
Almost at the same time, Senior Robin Eldin and first-year student Juan Cruz Blanco Luca Bergonzi and Agustin Mastri with 6-3 down in the #1 Showdown.
Ung suddenly took a 1-0 general lead.
Catawba tied the game quickly with a win in #5 singles. Another victory of Mateo Berne in the #2 slot gave the Indians their first lead of the day on 2-1 in general.
However, there were victories in other competitions for the Nighthawks.
In the #3 singles match, first-year Franco Rebora was in the middle of a decisive third set against Bergonzi after the couple divided the first two sets 6-2. In the third set, Rebora jumped to an early 3-1 lead and did not look back. After Bergonzi won a match to reach the score at 3-2, Rebora rattled four straight victories to achieve the second point of the match for the Nighthawks with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 victory.
Minutes later in #4 singles, second-year Marcos Castellanos had taken an exciting first set 7-6 (7-5 tiebreak) about Ryosuke Inagawa. In the second set, Castellanos left no doubt when he knew his opponent with a 6-0 victory to lead Ung the lead again.
With two more games to end, the Nighthawks were in the driver's seat 3-2 in general.
However, Mastri achieved a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory in #1 singles to bind the overall competition. The seasons of both teams would amount to #6 singles.
In that #6 singles competition for Ung, of course, it was first -year Lleyton Beasley.
Loyal fans will understand how appropriate it is that Beasley was among the lights in perhaps the largest singles match in the tennis history of North Georgia.
The Rookie has been to this place earlier. Admittedly, it was not on a stage like this, but it is not often that a first -year student of #6 gets the chance to achieve three victories in one year for his team.
Beasley helped the Nighthawks to their first victory of the year when he won a 4-3 victory for them over rival Young Harris with an exciting victory in the #6 competition in February.
10 days later he would do the same on the road against Auburn Montgomery, which again made him a entertaining victory in the #6 Singles match to achieve a 4-3 victory.
85 days after that victory over the Warhawks and almost a month away from his most recent victory, Beasley should again be the Savior for Ung.
The first-year student recovered from a 4-6 loss to Luca Accomando in the first set with a 6-2 victory in the second set.
It was practically predictable that the match would be determined in a decisive third set. Almost predictable was what came next; A tiebraker.
Although he jumped to a 5-2 lead in the set, Beasley dropped four consecutive games and fell behind 6-5.
He only lost one point in the next game to bind the set to 6-6 and forcing the tiebreaker.
Beasley lost the first point in the Tiebreker. However, he shocked the connecting Indians players by going on a six-point streak to earn a 6-1 lead and keeping a match point.
As Accomando had already proven in this competition, he would not go without a fight. Acomando was confronted with Match Point three times, scored every time against Beasley to bring the score to 6-4 in the Tiebreker.
On the fourth straight match point, after an unbearably long rally, Beasley was immediately in front of the net on the left side of the court with nothing but open room on the other side.
It cost 40 shots between the two players to get there. In the midst of one of the longest rallies of the game, Beasley gave a lead when he moved Accomando to his right with a backhand shot deep in the corner. Acomando dived out and brought the ball back over the net.
With his opponent from position, Beasley crossed a party and forced Accomando racing on the left. All he could do was turn the ball high in the air with his backhand.
After charging the net with Accomando on his heels, Beasley followed the loft ball back and hit a overhead forehand directly on Acomando in the left corner. Accomando furious about the net. The long frame from Beasley turned to the left and crashed the ball with a backhand film. It bounced twice and chaos followed.
Beasley's Nighthawk teammates shouted joyfully. They accused the court and bounced on their teammate on the net. A dog pile followed when a discount on the shortage came for 19 years. Despite seven losses this season, despite the sixth seed in the region, even though they had to face the second placed host on their own turf, the Nighthawks did it. They got Catawba to make the program history.
Beasley is impressively composed for a first -year player who is in a number of high -pressure situations. It is his calm attitude that enables him to act when the game is on the line.
“It was really difficult. I just tried to stay as calm as possible and to do what we do in practice, just touch cones and it finally went my way,” said Beasley with a casual shoulder picks after the clinch.
“It was also a huge dream for these boys,” said Norsworthy, pointing to Liborio and Beasley to his left side and on the right in the press conference after the game. “We have never been to the men before and hopefully we can come and do some damage, but now we have a few days to enjoy and celebrate.”
Liborio summarized the day and season in the press conference after the game. The junior said: “For some moments I believed that we would be here, for some moments I did not believe we would be here. But in recent weeks I was all the confidence that that moment would come and Beasley just did it again. Here we are going to Orlando now.”
Ung did what many thought it was unable to do on Saturday. Now the Nighthawks get the chance to do it again. For the first time in school history, North Georgia Herentennis goes to the NCAA DII National Championship 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://peachbeltconference.org/news/2025/5/11/ung-advances-to-ncaa-mens-tennis-championship-for-first-time-ever.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The former Ethics of the White House reacts to the planes to accept Qatar aircraft gift
- The earthquake near Everest climbs
- Xi Jinping meets Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro Moros_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
- Turkiye ready to support the peace talks in Russia -Ukraine at each stage: Erdogan – World
- Smylie Kaufman suggests that one problem Philadelphia Cricket Club has organized a characteristic event after the Truist Championship
- The nursing workforce is growing but inequalities threaten with global health goals
- Nigel Farage says it allows required migration but will end. Political news
- Can this ping-pong robot surpass you?
- RAFE FLETCHER: Is Singapore a viable model for the United Kingdom?
- Polda Metro: two witnesses to the false Jokowi diploma case are not present without confirmation
- “God built this miracle”: hockey player died 16 minutes, says he spoke to God
- Weight loss pills aren't really about weight