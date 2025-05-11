Ung -Prohibition to NCAA Men's Tennis Championship for the first time ever

Salisbury, NC For the first time in program history, the No. 15 University of North Georgia (UNG) Tennis team for men is going to the NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship site, while the Nighthawks fell on Saturday no. 8 Catawba 4-3 in the NCAA Southeast Regional Tournament.

With the historic victory over the second placed Indians, the Nighthawks hit their ticket for the NCAA Division II Tennis Championship 2025 May 20-24 in Altamonte Springs, FLA. In Sanlando Park.

This achievement has long been done for head coach Kent Norsworthy and Ung.

Since their NCAA Inception in 2006, Norsworthy has sent the Nighthawk men's and ladies' present programs. On the men's side he went without a winning season for the first six years. But after having gone 14-9 in 2012 for the first winning year in program history, the Nighthawks were selected for the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Since then Ung has appeared in 10 ADA tournaments, all of which have come over the past 13 years. Now 19 years after the program started, Norsworthy finally has a team that gets the chance to shine on the National Theater.

“It is amazing. I don't know if it has been sunk,” said Norsworthy. The delay in his realization was perhaps caused by the questions that surrounded his team this year.

The Nighthawks brought doubt this season to ask if they needed what was needed to reserve their seats at the National Championship Table. It started in the very first match of the season when Ung lost 4-3 against Lincoln Memorial for the first time since 2009.

“This team was up and down this season. We had a tough loss early, so we had a lot of asking,” said Norsworthy.

Due to the bumps and bruises on the way, the Nighthawks showed that they were made for this. They picked up five arranged victories for the NCAA tournament, one of which came against Catawba at the beginning of March as one of only two regular seasonal losses for the eighth rankings.

The Nighthawks started the day with a huge victory in the double match.

Junior Pedro Liborio and first-year student Janos Varga fought early in the #2 double match but were 3-2 in the back of the middle phase. The Nighthawk duo then exploded for four straight victories to claim a 6-3 victory.

Almost at the same time, Senior Robin Eldin and first-year student Juan Cruz Blanco Luca Bergonzi and Agustin Mastri with 6-3 down in the #1 Showdown.

Ung suddenly took a 1-0 general lead.

Catawba tied the game quickly with a win in #5 singles. Another victory of Mateo Berne in the #2 slot gave the Indians their first lead of the day on 2-1 in general.

However, there were victories in other competitions for the Nighthawks.

In the #3 singles match, first-year Franco Rebora was in the middle of a decisive third set against Bergonzi after the couple divided the first two sets 6-2. In the third set, Rebora jumped to an early 3-1 lead and did not look back. After Bergonzi won a match to reach the score at 3-2, Rebora rattled four straight victories to achieve the second point of the match for the Nighthawks with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 victory.

Minutes later in #4 singles, second-year Marcos Castellanos had taken an exciting first set 7-6 (7-5 ​​tiebreak) about Ryosuke Inagawa. In the second set, Castellanos left no doubt when he knew his opponent with a 6-0 victory to lead Ung the lead again.

With two more games to end, the Nighthawks were in the driver's seat 3-2 in general.

However, Mastri achieved a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory in #1 singles to bind the overall competition. The seasons of both teams would amount to #6 singles.

In that #6 singles competition for Ung, of course, it was first -year Lleyton Beasley.

Loyal fans will understand how appropriate it is that Beasley was among the lights in perhaps the largest singles match in the tennis history of North Georgia.

The Rookie has been to this place earlier. Admittedly, it was not on a stage like this, but it is not often that a first -year student of #6 gets the chance to achieve three victories in one year for his team.

Beasley helped the Nighthawks to their first victory of the year when he won a 4-3 victory for them over rival Young Harris with an exciting victory in the #6 competition in February.

10 days later he would do the same on the road against Auburn Montgomery, which again made him a entertaining victory in the #6 Singles match to achieve a 4-3 victory.

85 days after that victory over the Warhawks and almost a month away from his most recent victory, Beasley should again be the Savior for Ung.

The first-year student recovered from a 4-6 loss to Luca Accomando in the first set with a 6-2 victory in the second set.

It was practically predictable that the match would be determined in a decisive third set. Almost predictable was what came next; A tiebraker.

Although he jumped to a 5-2 lead in the set, Beasley dropped four consecutive games and fell behind 6-5.

He only lost one point in the next game to bind the set to 6-6 and forcing the tiebreaker.

Beasley lost the first point in the Tiebreker. However, he shocked the connecting Indians players by going on a six-point streak to earn a 6-1 lead and keeping a match point.

As Accomando had already proven in this competition, he would not go without a fight. Acomando was confronted with Match Point three times, scored every time against Beasley to bring the score to 6-4 in the Tiebreker.

On the fourth straight match point, after an unbearably long rally, Beasley was immediately in front of the net on the left side of the court with nothing but open room on the other side.

It cost 40 shots between the two players to get there. In the midst of one of the longest rallies of the game, Beasley gave a lead when he moved Accomando to his right with a backhand shot deep in the corner. Acomando dived out and brought the ball back over the net.

With his opponent from position, Beasley crossed a party and forced Accomando racing on the left. All he could do was turn the ball high in the air with his backhand.

After charging the net with Accomando on his heels, Beasley followed the loft ball back and hit a overhead forehand directly on Acomando in the left corner. Accomando furious about the net. The long frame from Beasley turned to the left and crashed the ball with a backhand film. It bounced twice and chaos followed.

Beasley's Nighthawk teammates shouted joyfully. They accused the court and bounced on their teammate on the net. A dog pile followed when a discount on the shortage came for 19 years. Despite seven losses this season, despite the sixth seed in the region, even though they had to face the second placed host on their own turf, the Nighthawks did it. They got Catawba to make the program history.

Beasley is impressively composed for a first -year player who is in a number of high -pressure situations. It is his calm attitude that enables him to act when the game is on the line.

“It was really difficult. I just tried to stay as calm as possible and to do what we do in practice, just touch cones and it finally went my way,” said Beasley with a casual shoulder picks after the clinch.

“It was also a huge dream for these boys,” said Norsworthy, pointing to Liborio and Beasley to his left side and on the right in the press conference after the game. “We have never been to the men before and hopefully we can come and do some damage, but now we have a few days to enjoy and celebrate.”

Liborio summarized the day and season in the press conference after the game. The junior said: “For some moments I believed that we would be here, for some moments I did not believe we would be here. But in recent weeks I was all the confidence that that moment would come and Beasley just did it again. Here we are going to Orlando now.”

Ung did what many thought it was unable to do on Saturday. Now the Nighthawks get the chance to do it again. For the first time in school history, North Georgia Herentennis goes to the NCAA DII National Championship 2025.