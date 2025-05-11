Mumbai: The Senior World Championships in Doha from 17 May and the Asian Youth Championships (26 June-2-Yuli) in Tashkent will offer the Indian table tennis teams head coach Massimo Costantini a chance to make the balance and make a route map in an area where Indians have had more success at the global level: double. DIYA Chitale and Manush Shah in the recent WTT -Gededer Tunis. (WTT)

The plan assumes a greater significance, since all three double events return to the TT program at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. In those events that Indians have made larger movements in top-WTT and Multisport tournaments in the recent past.

A few days ago Manush Shah and DIYA Chital conquered the mixed Doubles title at the WTT medical Tunis and beat the higher Miwa Harimoto and Sora Matsushima of Japan in the final. A few years ago, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee Indias First Womens Doubles Medal delivered to the Hangzhou Asian Games that go along the Chinese in their pine and supported it with another bronze medal at the Asian championships 2024. -Competent Semis.

All these couples will be in the mix in Doha and Younger, not -tested at the Asian youth tournament. Post that, and as soon as the format and qualification system for the Olympic Games is known, Costantini will start planning couples with LA in thoughts and perhaps experimenting and expanding the combinations and pool.

With the Olympic Games, Doubles is now more relevant than before, Costantini said. All countries are starting to prepare and use more resources on this. It is something that we also have to think.

It helps that the current combinations have yielded historical results, said the Italian, with things fairly stable and stable in mixed doubles (DIYA/Manush) and men's dubbles (Manush/Manav). The latter are World No.9, while the formers win in Tunis was convincing after losing the Japanese couple in the quarterfinals of the Doha Star candidate.

You do not increase trust of the fact that you only get points to win tournaments at a lower level, but by beating the relevant world -class players, the kind that you may not have defeated before, Costantini said.

For me it is a small summary of the last 6-8 months, because we have restarted the cycle after the (Paris) Olympic Games. Manav and Manush are almost always in the quarters or semi -final of the larger tournaments, just like Manush and DIYA. And they are all relatively young.

For the rest, we will have to assess from time to time and whether some results are sporadic performance.

In the past, such sporadic sparks have faded in Doubles. Manika Batra and Arhana Kamath had risen as high as world no. 4 in women's doubles, but had little to show in terms of large titles. Manika and G Sathiyan worked together for mixed doubles that focus on the Paris competitions, and after initially shown much promise, the couple could not even be eligible. Part of the issue in the Manika-Sathiyan dip was their inability to train together and play enough tournaments.

Lessons will have to be drawn there to keep the double momentum in the coming years. It is where the role of Costantinis and the presence of a national setup will come into play.

We have a well -established national team environment. If this is not there, players will probably go in different directions, be more individual and without a good plan. Once they will play with someone, and then someone else, just to make the volume (for points), the head coach said. The more we strengthen this aspect, the better our planning can be, even when testing certain players and to get them in more competitions.

Part of that testing was to bring Manav and Manika, Indias highly ranked singles players, currently together, for mixed doubles in the Post-Paris Reset. The combination has not started yet. They played in a few tournaments, but since then they have had too many opportunities. Let's see how it is, he said.