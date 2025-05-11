



American Danielle Collins Region World No. 2 Iga Witek, who recently dominated the Italian open and won the three of the last four years because she has been almost invincible to Clay.

Collins, the no. 29 Seed, eventually drove to an extensive 6-1, 7-5 victory over Witek who went through a bad serving view and was broken five consecutive times during the game.

After the loss, Witek loses her ranking no. 2 and ends a remarkable series of more than three years when she has occupied one of the two best places in the world.

For Collins, the result only marked her second victory over Witek in nine meetings and means that she will continue to the fourth round where she will encounter Elina Svitolina.

After you lost so often from Iga, you clearly learn from those experiences, matchups, she then said according to the WTA. Although the last few times we have played, I defeated myself, I played some of my best tennis in those matches.

So that gave me confidence.

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner enjoyed a winning return to tennis on Saturday after a three -month doping ban, while defeating Mariano Navone for a delightful crowd at his home Italian open.

The Italian still has the world number 1 place despite his enforced absence of the sport and he has realized that cloak and conquered an impressive Navone 6-3, 6-4 in Rome.

But it was the reaction of his home crowd who gave him a standing ovation that means much more than any result, he said reporters.

A fan stopped a sign that Bentornato Jannik reads (welcome back Jannik), others dressed in orange, referring to sinners ginger hair, or hung over the handrails while practicing to take pictures of him.

Sinner played in his first game since he returned from a three -month ban after he had been tested twice positively for the forbidden Drug Clostebol, an anabolic steroid, in March last year.

The triple Grand SLAM champion previously escaped a ban when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that it had not failed to do the positive tests, and accepted that the contamination was caused by a physio that applied a freely available spray.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), however, subsequently submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as a result of which Sinner accepted a suspension from 9 February to 4 May.

The Saga around the Sinner has shown the spotlight on the current anti-doping protocols in tennis, whereby various players express their concern about possible preferential treatment for the top stars.

When he returned from that ban, just in time for the French Open who starts later this month, Sinner noted a 22nd consecutive tour win and continued where he had gone after winning the Australian Open in January.

I am happy with the victory today. It has been Very difficult, he then said in his interview on the field. He is such a great player, especially on this surface. I tried to move around the ball.

Sometimes things went very well, sometimes it could be better, yes, but at least it doesn't matter today. It has been a remarkable day for me, so I am very happy.

He took the first set with relative convenience and produced 11 winners because his typical hard-hitting sometimes forced Navone from the field. The second set seemed to develop in a similar way, because Sinner broke Navone again, but the Argentinian fought back and broke the world no. 1 while he grabbed a forehand that went into the net.

Sinner will now play Jesper de Jong in the third round of the tournaments on Monday.