The kind of player I want in my team: Quaker Valley Senior would like to play college hockey

Thanks to Alex Yancheski Quaker Valley Senior Emily Reiner (29) competes for the Lacrosse team of Girls on April 29 in Chuck Knox Stadium.

Emily Reiner is a senior at Quaker Valley.

Thanks to Alex Yancheski Quaker Valley Senior Emily Reiner (29) competes for the Lacrosse team of Girls on April 29, 2025 in Chuck Knox Stadium.

Thanks to Alex Yancheski Quaker Valley Senior Emily Reiner (29) competes for the Lacrosse team of Girls on April 29, 2025 in Chuck Knox Stadium.

Emily Reiner is a senior at Quaker Valley.





Emily Reiner has designed a considerable career as a student athlete at Quaker Valley.

And she has mapped a unique blueprint for the university.

A senior and fourth-year starting goalkeeper in the Lacrosse team of QV's Girls, Reiner is also a striking hockey player. As such, she has promised to continue her career on the ice at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“I had American Hockey Nationals in Wisconsin last year,” said Reiner, a 6-foot-2 attacker, “so I sent the coach an e-mail to the Milwaukee School of Engineering because I knew I wanted to do something in that area. She came to a competition and we spoke a lot and during this hockey season.

“I got the chance to go back there and tour, and I immediately loved the campus and people around the hockey team and just knew it was the place for me. This year was actually their first year in history that they had a NCAA D3 ladies ice hockey team. This was definitely a year because it was their first season.”

The Women's Hockey team of Milwaukee School of Engineering competes in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, which is active in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minesota and Wisconsin.

Baylee Marabella was hired as Msoe's coach in November 2023. She played at the University of Wisconsin of 2014-2018. The badgers made the frozen four on three of Marabella's four seasons with the team.

The Msoe coach was not words for words when talking about Reiner.

“I am so incredibly excited that Emily has chosen her home for the next four years and can't wait to see the growth and potential she will exhibit,” said Marabella. “Emily is the kind of teammate who brings such a positive energy for every person who is lucky to cross her path. She sets a good example in her ruthless work ethics and willingness to learn everything and absorb what she can, consistently strive to be the best version of herself for her team.

“There is no doubt that Emily is long, a gift from her in which she really grew up in the past year. Especially if an attacker distinguishes this quality undoubtedly distinguishes Emily from most, but it is her ability to retain the stick skills and skating talent that is often sacrificed. Emily is the opposite of what you would expect.”

The NCA is a NCAA Division III Hockey-Alleen conference; Members are St. Norbert, Adrian, Concordia Wisconsin, Lake Forest, Aurora, Marian, Trine, Lawrence, Dubuque and the MSE Raiders.

“The NCA is a deep competitive conference,” said Marabella. “It is physically, demanding and challenging. Yet it is a conference in which every game is really a chance to win, regardless of where you are arranged. On a certain day, those rankings can change drastically.

“In a conference against consistent nationally arranged opponents, we are often the underdog in our competitions within this competition, and that is the best place to be. Each match is weighed with the chance to change Momentum, to prove ourselves to the rest of the teams – to make our presence and continue with our presence and continue with the making of ours in the making of our presentation and continuing with the making of making our presple Presence and continuing to make our presence and continue making our presence and continuing to make our presence and continue making our presence and continuing our presence, to make our presence known, limit them and push our way and continue making a true Playoff -Push. “

The Raiders are a group in North America. The States Wisconsin and Minnesota were well represented at the 2024-25 team. Players also came from Missouri, Michigan, Wyoming, Tennessee, Colorado, Massachusetts, Florida and Nevada, together with Ontario and Manitoba.

Reiner will be the only player from Pennsylvania in next year's team.

“To be honest, when I first started in this role, I imagined that my team would mainly consist of midwesterners. It was incredibly exciting to discover that that was not the case at all,” said Marabella. “Our team holds different individuals with so many different backgrounds and places – it certainly ensures a nice mix of a team culture.”

Reiner, 17, started playing hockey in the RMU Learn to Skate program at the age of 4 and started her Lacrosse career during her summer before the eighth class, and played for SV Lax. She participated in the Shaha Panthers in the ninth and 10th grade and the Pittsburgh Steel City selects in the 11th and 12th grade.

“I also played Lacrosse for PPLC in the summer of 2023,” said Reiner.

Reiner experienced an immediate attraction for hockey sport.

“I went to one of my cousin's hockey games who played for Moon High School, and I thought it was great,” she said. “I begged my parents to let me play hockey; they signed up for lessons at RMU and I've been doing it since then.”

As the sixth class, Reiner was one of the 100 female players from 2007 from all over the world to participate in the future Hockey Hall of Fame tournament in Toronto.

Reiner skated for the 12 hours of Girls teams from Pens Elite and Arctic Foxes.

Reiner noted that her parents were the greatest influence in her athletic career.

“Absolutely my parents, by far,” she said. “Although neither of them played ice hockey, they are the ones who have sacrificed and dedicated their time and money to me, so that I could even have the chance to play hockey at the university. They have been my biggest supporters, and I will be grateful for that forever.”

Reiner is a leading skater in the Pihl Girls Division as a member of the West team.

“I got the chance to see Emily playing personally a few times,” said Marabella, “one of them clearly in my mind because I remember that she was terribly ill that weekend and somehow was still in the ice to demand such a presence on the ice. I remember that I thought:” This is the kind of player I want in my team. “

“She gave 110% effort even though she didn't feel at her best, and it was proof of not only her resilience as a athlete, but also a memory of her” team-first “mentality.”

Continuation of her hockey career as she strives for her long -distance goals, two of the things that the long -term Reiner, an impressive player for opponents, are excited.

“It would be very cool to play in the PWHL,” she said, “but I really want to pursue the area of ​​mechanical engineering and try to have a positive impact on the world through my working area.

“I like to stay up to date with the American hockey girls and PWHL.”

One of Reiner's early coaches in the Pihl West team was Jeff Tindall, who was very free for the QV student athlete.

“What a great child and great hockey player,” he said. “She is bigger than most girls, so she has a longer reach and knows for sure how to use her size. She is an absolute pleasure to coach and a great teammate.”

Reiner has been playing hockey with Steel City Selects for two years. Her favorite memories on the ice with SCS was scoring the game winner in the extension during last year's Midam Finals to send her team to Nationals.

“It was incredible,” Reiner said after the game. “It was such a big achievement that our rival defeated in the hometown, the rebellion of South Pittsburgh, 2-1, to win the championship.”

An excellent student and hockey player, Reiner is also an experienced goalkeeper in Lacrosse. She collected her 500th career on March 31 on March 31 in the second match of Quakers of the season against Mars.

“It was an incredible feeling,” Reiner said. “I knew that I was very close last year, so it felt great to finally get it. It was really cool because my coach called a time -out when I got my 500th save and my whole team came running and cheering towards me to congratulate me.

“If someone had told me that I would have received 500 careerredaves when I played my first game as first -year students, I would never have believed them. It really all falls back on the people around me who push me up and beside the field every day, without them I would never have had enough support to reach that milestone.”

Up to and including 5 May, Reiner had 104 Saves this season and raised her career at 574.

In class she has a 4.14 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a distinguished Honor Roll -Student in Quaker Valley.

“Emily is an extremely dedicated student,” said Marabella. “She exhibits the balance and time management that is needed to succeed at a school like Msoe and has a solid foundation in her family to support that.

“My expectation for her is to have an immediate impact on this team. I think that both academic and athletic she is extremely prepared for the transition to the atmosphere of the university. I expect that she will continue to excel in the classroom, as she has proven during her high school years, and an integral part of our forward group and team-first culture.”

Reiner has been involved in the ACE Engineering Program and QV Creekers Environmental Club and has helped a volunteer for Ohio River Sweep.

