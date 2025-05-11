



The decor was planted: a defeat of the Montois Stadium against Saint-Jean would send the yellow and black club directly in the National 3. But given the apparent serenity that came from the faces of the countries at the time of the kick-off, the most informed of the supporters found something wrong. And for a good reason, in the meantime an unexpected event had occurred, an event that is only known to the staff and the players. To understand it, it was necessary to go back in time and to visit the game that was lost in Saint-Denis in February again. That day the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France had made a huge mistake by ignoring a regulation point, namely the ban on coordinating two players playing in “Double Assing” (a club in France and one abroad). After a complaint, the FFTT ruled in favor of the Montois Stadium, giving it the three victory points while he punished Saint Denis of a defeat on Zero Point. So these are seconds in their chicken (!) That Saint-Jean welcomed this Saturday in Peglé. An Orleans team that took revenge from the first phase (Victoire Montoise 8-6). And there was revenge, Saint-Jean had easily imposed 8-4 against Montois necessarily demobilized after three weeks of unnecessary pressure. Riniotis Intouchable on Péglé On the Saint-Jean side we will remember the class of the Riniotis Greek, impressive this Saturday and author of 4 wins (the simple and a double) and the grinta of the young Nicolas Natural, Relaxed and Efficient. On the Montois side, Jessy Petiot wanted to do with this club for his last: this fought like a beautiful devil by partying the audience with incredible success. But he may have put too much pressure on himself and eventually bent three times, sometimes with a certain lack of success. A few hours before the game, Lucas Leroy Stelea was still looking for a source of motivation: the few he found allows him to bring a point in single and double, associated with Gaby Duboscq. Madrid Norbert Tauler easily won her first two games before he lost the Beautiful against Riniotis after an excellent match. Finally, Gaby Duboscq also brought a point in pain after losing two beautiful ones, including one on Riniotis. Again, the motivation must have been hard to find. On Saturday 17 May it is that Montois is sure that he will be maintained that the leader Plerin will challenge in his room. With the feeling of accomplished duty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sudouest.fr/sport/tennis-de-table/tennis-de-table-nationale-2-pour-le-stade-montois-une-defaite-mais-le-maintien-a-l-issue-d-un-denouement-incroyable-24382400.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

