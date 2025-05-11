



Aussie Cricket legend Bob Cowper died at the age of 84. The Ashes hero reportedly died in Melbourne on Saturday morning after a long fight against cancer. The Mercurial Batsman has a special place in the history of the Australian cricket, both for his data and his famous decision to withdraw from the sport when he had the world at his feet at the age of 28. He is survived by Vrouw Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera. Cowper was a force to take into account in home and his stroke average of 75.78 runs in Australia remains the second highest all time, behind only Sir Donald Bradman. Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Bob Cowper with Sir Donald Bradman. Source: delivered He was also the first cricket player to score a triple century in Australia during the Ashes series 1965/66. Those famous innings eventually saw Australia retaining the ashes. He played his 27th and final test in Leeds in 1968 during an ashes tour and ended with 2061 runs at test level. Cowper grew up in Melbournes Eastern Suburbs and went to Scotch College before he joined the Melbourne-East Melbourne Cricket Club. He played his first test against England in Leeds in 1964 at the age of 23. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Bob Cowper Batting for Australia. Source: News Corp Australia < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Batsman Bob Cowper, best remembered as one of the four Australians up to 300 runs at international test level. Source: News Corp Australia His last match of first -class cricket came during a shield competition in 1970. At retirement, Cowper Australia continued to represent in the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was a successful businessman after his cricket career was completed and described in some Australian newspapers as a squillionary businessman. He made the decision to give up his international career to concentrate on being a sub -boker. He lived a glamorous life in finance while living in Monaco for most of the year. We are deeply sad to hear from the death of Bob Cowper, who was a hugely respected figure in the Australian cricket, said Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird in a statement. Bob was a beautiful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the sixties. He also made an important contribution to cricket in other roles, including as an ICC match referee and his wisdom was always sought sharply. On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest participation in Bobs family, friends and former teammates in this very sad time.

