Lord forgive me, the sinner is back, read a few T-shirts, complete with religious images generated by AI, worn by two exuberant women with orange wigs in a crowd of thousands that outside the Foro Italicos Stadium Court before the festivities started.

Their joy reflected a jubilant night in Rome, while Jannik Sinner marked his return to professional tennis after his three-month doping ban with a home floor win in the Italian Open, ending a positive achievement with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Mariano Navone of Argentina.

Today I felt pretty good on the field, Sinner said afterwards. I am happy with that. Hopefully we strive for small improvements that are the small details that can make the difference.

Mens World No 1, which received a first round bye, had not participated since entering into a case resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in February. In April last year, the 23-year-old tested twice positively for the forbidden dust dress ball before the initial independent stated that the sinner was not wearing error or negligence for the violation of the anti-doping rule and not a suspension. Wada chose to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and sought a ban from one to two years before the two parties came to an agreement.

Long before Sinner even started his first pre-match warm-up since the Australian Open-final, his audience was already with full voice. Thousands of fans gathered under the bridge that connected the Campo Centrale, the Stadionhof, with other exclusive players' areas on the tournament. Although Sinner did not appear on the bridge before his game, the spectators sang his name, waving with flags and signs with his similarity.

That means much more than any results to be honest, said sinner of the support he received. It was a great feeling to come here, starting with the first exercises with other players.

The Campo Centrale is packed for the return to action by Italys First World No 1 Singles player, Jannik Sinner. Photo: AFP/Getty image

With the exception of an unforgettable Thursday in Rome, when even the large screen on the side of the Campo Central switched to the news when Robert Francis Prevost was named the new Pope, the focus of the Italian Open was almost entirely on Italys very first 1 singles player. It is almost impossible to navigate Rome without catching a glimpse of the sinner in some form. He seems to be popping up in almost any other commercial on television channels, whether during the semi-final of the Champions League of Reality television programs. During the week his practical sessions were filmed and uploaded online by Tennis TV, the Association of Tennis Professionals Streaming Platform.

Given his success on the field in the last 18 months, because he has settled as the best player in the world with three Grand Slam titles, it is no surprise that Sinner has received such a striking way in his tennis-Mad home country. However, his doping case only seems to have raised his profile and popularity at home, his countrymen who gather around him would not do anyone else in the world. His uncertainty about his reception was suppressed from his first training when he entered the court to enormous cheers.

After days of anticipation of his return, Sinner was returned by the announcer to the field as Il maestro“ The raw cheers that he received on his turnout set the tone for the night. Every successful point was welcomed loudly and finally, and there was enough to encourage Navone, a sandy clay-court specialist who made life difficult for the sinner but missed the firepower to seriously harass him.

Although what rust was not surprisingly visible in parts of the Italian game, especially in his forehand, it was also the destructive ball that distinguished him from the rest of the world. Sinner hit his familiar backhand brilliant from the start, he moved well and served well enough on the important points. After storing two breaking points in a messy service game at 1-1, he rolled through the set. He then devoted a break ahead of 4-3 in Set Two before locking his game and closes the victory.

Proponents hold out a banner who welcomes Jannik Sinner to adjust the Latin expression used after the election of a pope, Habemus Papam We have a Pope. Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EPA

While Sinner closed his first game with an authoritative service game, his audience broke out for the last time in loud, persistent cards, which postponed the beginning of the interview after the game when he used the support. There will be much greater challenges for Sinner, who is then confronted with the Dutch happy loser Jesper de Jong, but the most important development for the tightly packed crowd on the Campo Centrale is that the sinner is back.

Hopefully I can play one or two games here to see where I am, which would be my main goal, Sinner said. Then the rest is just a positive one? It was a great start from my point of view of this tournament and the comeback. Let's see what's coming.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiartk's difficult run continued when the defending champion was 6-1, 7-5 defeated by the American Danielle Collins in the third round. The pole, which will start her attempt to win a fourth consecutive French open this month, returns to Paris after he has not won any title at any level since her triumph there a year ago. Jacob Fearnley, British No. 2, fell 6-4, 7-6 (0) of the 29th seed, Matteo Berrettini.