Kohli wants to retire from test cricket, reports ESPNCRICINFO
Virat Kohli wants to retire from test cricket and has communicated his desire for the BCCI. The news comes as a big shock for everyone, especially with Indias Crucial Away series that pops up, where they will travel to England for a number of five games. According to SpongeKohli has been in contact with BCCI officials for more than a month.
Kohli has one of the most illustrious careers in the history of the test cricket, and it would be a huge loss for the size to let go of a player of such caliber. Although he has not been in the best form in recent years, his record speaks volumes about his dedication and competence in the longest format.
Kohlis test career includes more than 14 years, in which he played 123 tests and scored 9,230 points at an average of 46.85. He scored 30 centuries and 31 half centuries in his career. His best years with the bat in tests were from 2016 to 2018, when he had an average of 65.59 and scored 3,596 runs in 35 tests. He also scored an amazing 14 centuries and eight half-centures in the same period.
The impact of Kohlis as a captain was even more impressive than his batting. Under his leadership, India won their first over South African soil and dominated in England and Australia. He led the Indian side in 68 games, from which they won 40 and only lost 17. The Indian teams aggressive approach under Kohli made them a formidable force, which always insisted on a victory in every situation.
The 40 victories also make Kohli the most successful test captain in Indian history. He surpassed earlier Indian greats, including MS Dhoni (27 wins in 60 games) and Sourv Ganguly (21 in 49). He is also arranged in fourth place among the captains with the most test victories, behind Graeme Smith (53 in 109), Ricky Ponting (48 in 77) and Steve Waugh (41 in 57).
