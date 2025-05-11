1971 Kiski Area Football Team, 1948 Ford City Basketball Team Set to become a member of AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame

By means of:









Saturday 10 May 2025 | 5:06 pm

AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame The Basketball team of Ford City Boys from 1948 is included in the AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame in the 2025 class.

AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame The Kiski football team in 1971 is included in the AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame in the 2025 class.

AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame The Basketball team of Ford City Boys from 1948 is included in the AK Valley Sports Hall of Fame in the 2025 class.





Last







Next



When Tom Giotto heard that the All-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame would induce the Kiski football team from 1971, he started calling his former teammates.

One of the players in that WPIAL class AAA Championship team responded to the news with a little annoyance.

“He said,” What lasted so long? ” “Said Giotto, who played with Quarterback and Safety for the Cavaliers.

Giotto explained that the AK Hall only started to honor teams last year. As a result, the '71 Cavaliers will join the Ford City Basketball Squad from 1948 as only the second few teams selected for enhrinement. They will be recognized, along with eight individual Inductees, during the 54th Awards ceremony on Saturday in the Pittsburgh Shriners Center in Harmar.

1971 Kiski Area Cavaliers

Legendary Cavaliers coach Dick Dilts planted the seed for the 1971 championship after a devastating loss to end the previous season.

After Mt. Lebanon Kiski Area, 35-12, in the WPial final of 1970 in Three Rivers Stadium defeated, Dilts told the underclasses in that team to watch around the dressing room because they would never see it again.

“That comment stayed with us,” said Giotto. “When we won the WPIAL championship (1971), we reminded Mr Dilts what he said, and he just grinned. He did it to motivate us, and it worked.”

Kiski area arrived in the 1971 season and had to replace 20 of 22 starters. But the Cavaliers quickly re -load under the guidance of dilts and an experienced coaching staff, including Frank Morea, Tony Nicholas and Bill Halli.

“At that time, Kiski was historically a program -dominated program,” said Giotto, a resident of Mt. Lebanon. “All the guys from the coaching staff were incredible, and we were the beneficiary of the system they put in his dollars.”

The Cavaliers had on average more than 38 points per match while they won their first six games.

“We quickly started from the gate and built from there,” said Giotto.

In week 7, Kiski Area Hempfield organized in a battle for unbeaten. The Foothill Conference Showdown attracted around 9,500 fans, generally considered the biggest crowd in the history of Davis Field.

Joe Stone and Mike Hansen scored touchdowns while the Cavaliers defeated the Spartans, 13-8.

Kiski area has completed the conference schedule with victories over Wilkinsburg and Greensburg Salem. The Cavaliers then set a school record for points scored in a competition by Highlands, 56-7, in Thrashing to achieve an unbeaten regular season.

For the first time, the WPIAL allowed all undefeated and unbeaten teams in a classification to participate in the play -offs. Kiski Area, Penn Hills and Thomas Jefferson qualified in class AAA, which was then the biggest classification.

With TJ who received a bye, Kiski area and Penn Hills met in the first play-off game of the sub-championship in the WPial history.

“I remember it was cold like hell, and we played in Latrobe Stadium,” said Giotto. “It was really a battle until the end when Joe Stone kicked a field goal to win it for us.”

The 9-6 victory has set up a championship match with TJ in Pitt Stadium, instead of three rivers.

In the AAA final class, the Cavaliers built a 10-0 lead behind the field goal and the extra point of Steve Kanas' TD and Stone.

Thomas Jefferson lowered the shortage to 10-8 and then missed a Go-Ahead field goal with about three minutes in the game.

Giotto provided an insurance couchdown on a 45-Yard scamper to close a 16-8 victory.

“If you think of all the great players who came from the AK valley, how much had the opportunity to play in a WPIAL championship team,” said Giotto, who was going to play in Penn State and was inaugurated on an individual basis in the AK Hall in 2003.

Kiski area became the first WPIAL team that won 12 games in a season.

The Cavaliers finished the season at number 1 in the state and no. 5 in the country. At that time there were no Piaa football play -offs.

“We had a great team and made some great memories,” said Giotto, a lawyer at Cze O'Connor in Pittsburgh. “The entire community was behind us and everyone supported us in a positive way.”

1948 Ford City Glassers

Bill Englert Sr. Still attentive basketball, almost eight decades after helping Ford City to the WPIAL championship and a state running finish.

“I watch every game,” said 95-year-old Englert. “The game is so much different nowadays. I can't believe the accuracy in the shooting. We were not allowed to shoot with one hand except the edge.”

Englert will attend the AK Hall ceremony as the last living member of the '48 team.

“It's a great honor,” he said. “It's hard to imagine that it was 77 years ago.”

In 1948, Ford City was known as the 'Glassers', a scream to the bustling glass -producing industry in the city of Allegheny River.

Under coach Hube Rupert, Ford City played a difficult Non-League schedule, emphasized by victories on Farrell and McKeensport. The glass shops then rolled through the section game, where the title was held with a 48-30 victory over Arnold.

Participate in Englert in the starting line -up were John Portasik, Ed Halas, John Gurski and Archie Brumbaugh. Late in the season Howard Zerick became a starter after Brummbaugh was not eligible for playing for the Ford City Armory Company C team.

“The class of '48 was a close group,” said Englert, who has been married to Sylvia for 68 years, 94.

Ford City recorded Playoff victories on Brentwood and Wilkinsburg before he hit McKeensport, 41-30, to conquer the WPIAL title.

In the State Tournament, the Glazers Conemaugh and Pittsburgh City League Champ Westinghouse defeated to earn a place in the Piaa final against Norristown in the Penn Palestra in Philadelphia.

For a full crowd of 8,200 fans, Ford City led 18-16 after three quarters. Norristown, however, dominated the last period to win a victory of 30-23 and the Staatskroon.

Englert reminded that the championship game was broadcast on television.

“But in April 1948 nobody in Ford City had a television,” he said.

Eventually Ford City fans were able to watch a film role of the game in a local theater.

The Englerts live with a daughter, Melinda, in New Kensington. A son, Bill Jr., accepts induction on behalf of the '48 glasses.

“This was a team from a small town of about 5,000 people who took up against large city teams and went to the state final,” said Bill Jr. “They were children from depression era who had no tennis shoes or a basketball. These children came out of nowhere and could do something great.”

Tags: Armstrong, Kiski area