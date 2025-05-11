Sports
13-year-old Sask. Tennis sensation takes its way to the 3rd national title
When Isabella Ruyu yan grins, and you see herbracs and small figure, you can consider her as cute or sweet. But when the 13-year-old steps on the tennis court, there is no confusing focus of her laser and the desire to crush her opponents.
In those steel determination, the young player from Regina won three national titles in a row: U12 in 2023, U14 in 2024 and most recently the U16 National Title players who are two years older and larger and larger than they.
“It is super insane that I won U16 Nationals,” Yansaid returns to her home field in the Lakeshore Tennis Club. “I never thought I could win at the beginning, but the moment you win that last shot, it is great. I love the feeling of winning.”
Asked if she is intimidated by adopting larger competitors, she knows for sure.
“Usually people are intimidated by me because I am really short and small,” she says with a smile.
Her coach and dad say there is no one in Saskatchewan, child or adult, who can give her the competition she needs
Yan's Parents are perhaps her biggest fans. Her father Sam Zhaodescribeshis daughter as 'his little sweetheart', but also surprises her deadliness on the field.
“Every time she sees the ball coming, she wants to hit him hard,” he said.
Since Yan started playing at seven o'clock, Zhahas has devoted himself to helping his daughter to reach her potential, two jobs in Paratransit and truck to help her with her training and travel competition.
“You have to sacrifice, right?” he said.
Both Yan parents give the honor to her coach Marek Nehasil and say she would not be where she is without him.
Nehasil said that although there are elements of the game where you have to work, she really needs to travel internationally for competition. That would ideally give her some International Tennis Federation (ITF) points to go to a higher level of tournaments.
“She is a very dedicated player. Hopefully she can remain dedicated,” said Nehasil.
Yan already has one sponsorship through the head of sports brand (although she dreams of the ultimate cooperation with Nike), but her father says that even smaller companies would benefit from cooperation with her now.
“She's the one. I never doubt it in my mind,” he said. “This young lady, I guarantee you, in less than three years, you will see her on national TV.”
And although love in tennis, Love means Zeroto this father and daughter, love means everything.
“If I didn't have him, I would clearly not be where I am. He has been Erthrough MyHighs and Lows,” said Yan. “I am very grateful to him.”
When describing tennis, Yan compares it with the use of a flight peddel. She gives her hand a swing, imagines that she holds a racket and tries to think of the right analogy.
“It's like killing a fly.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/national-tennis-champion-regina-isabella-ruyu-yan-1.7531088
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- December Football Outlook: No play -Ooff, maybe pop tarts
- The former Ethics of the White House reacts to the planes to accept Qatar aircraft gift
- The earthquake near Everest climbs
- Xi Jinping meets Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro Moros_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
- Turkiye ready to support the peace talks in Russia -Ukraine at each stage: Erdogan – World
- Smylie Kaufman suggests that one problem Philadelphia Cricket Club has organized a characteristic event after the Truist Championship
- The nursing workforce is growing but inequalities threaten with global health goals
- Nigel Farage says it allows required migration but will end. Political news
- Can this ping-pong robot surpass you?
- RAFE FLETCHER: Is Singapore a viable model for the United Kingdom?
- Polda Metro: two witnesses to the false Jokowi diploma case are not present without confirmation
- “God built this miracle”: hockey player died 16 minutes, says he spoke to God