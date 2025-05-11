When Isabella Ruyu yan grins, and you see herbracs and small figure, you can consider her as cute or sweet. But when the 13-year-old steps on the tennis court, there is no confusing focus of her laser and the desire to crush her opponents.

In those steel determination, the young player from Regina won three national titles in a row: U12 in 2023, U14 in 2024 and most recently the U16 National Title players who are two years older and larger and larger than they.

“It is super insane that I won U16 Nationals,” Yansaid returns to her home field in the Lakeshore Tennis Club. “I never thought I could win at the beginning, but the moment you win that last shot, it is great. I love the feeling of winning.”

Isabella Ruyu Yan started playing tennis in seven years old. She is depicted here at eight years old after breaking strings on three rackets in one hour of practice. (Submitted by Amanda Yan)

Asked if she is intimidated by adopting larger competitors, she knows for sure.

“Usually people are intimidated by me because I am really short and small,” she says with a smile.

Her coach and dad say there is no one in Saskatchewan, child or adult, who can give her the competition she needs

Yan's Parents are perhaps her biggest fans. Her father Sam Zhaodescribeshis daughter as 'his little sweetheart', but also surprises her deadliness on the field.

“Every time she sees the ball coming, she wants to hit him hard,” he said.

Isabella Yan celebrates a point at U16 Nationals. (Submitted by Amanda Yan)

Since Yan started playing at seven o'clock, Zhahas has devoted himself to helping his daughter to reach her potential, two jobs in Paratransit and truck to help her with her training and travel competition.

“You have to sacrifice, right?” he said.

Both Yan parents give the honor to her coach Marek Nehasil and say she would not be where she is without him.

Nehasil said that although there are elements of the game where you have to work, she really needs to travel internationally for competition. That would ideally give her some International Tennis Federation (ITF) points to go to a higher level of tournaments.

“She is a very dedicated player. Hopefully she can remain dedicated,” said Nehasil.

Isabella Ruyu Yan, center, at Lakeshore Tennis Club with her father Sam Zhao, left, and coach Marek Nehasil. (Kaitlyn Schropp/CBC)

Yan already has one sponsorship through the head of sports brand (although she dreams of the ultimate cooperation with Nike), but her father says that even smaller companies would benefit from cooperation with her now.

“She's the one. I never doubt it in my mind,” he said. “This young lady, I guarantee you, in less than three years, you will see her on national TV.”

And although love in tennis, Love means Zeroto this father and daughter, love means everything.

“If I didn't have him, I would clearly not be where I am. He has been Erthrough MyHighs and Lows,” said Yan. “I am very grateful to him.”

When describing tennis, Yan compares it with the use of a flight peddel. She gives her hand a swing, imagines that she holds a racket and tries to think of the right analogy.

“It's like killing a fly.”