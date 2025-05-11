Sports
IIHF – Pay attention to French fear surviving
Eduards Tralmaks scored at 2:02 of the third period to break a 1-1 draw and send Latvia on the way to a crucial 4-1 victory over France. Tralmaks tilted Zile Point Shot in a Kristaps and sent the pro-Latvian crowd to songs and dance. Dans Locmelis added not one but two empty Netters in the last minute and a half to seal the victory.
Latvia had won five of the six earlier meetings between the teams.
It was the first game for both teams at the IIHF World Championship 2025, and both teams will be back tomorrow. Latvia plays Canada in the afternoon, followed by a tilt from France-Vinland.
“It was a difficult game,” said Martins Lavins. “They are a difficult team to play against. We had great opportunities and knew that we would eventually score, and we did. We just had to be patient. What a play by Marty Dzierkals on the Penalty Kill [to tie the game]! “
“We started the match in the right way, but unfortunately we have that PP goal against,” regretted the French captain Sacha Treille. “That was difficult, but we still had the chance to respond at that moment, and then it could have been all the way. It was a close game. We have to feel positive and the rest of the tournament continued to continue. Their keeper played a great game, but we can still be better for the net and it is still just the first game of the tournament.”
It was a tame and careful first period that was dominated by the drumbeats and the singing of “Lat-Vi-Ja!” Because of the several thousand Latvian fans, who kept the atmosphere alive while teams played without making the first mistake.
But in due course, France first came on the board. Jordann Perret brought the puck over the line and he finally came back. Jules Boscq's quick shot was tipped at 3:02 PM by Dylan Fabre to give the Underdogs a 1-0 lead.
Later in the period, Letland had a big chance to equalize when France took two rapid penalties, giving the payments a five-on-three for 16 seconds and almost four minutes of consecutive Power-Play time. But despite the advantage, the French penalty murderers were sensational and teams went to the dressing room with the 1-0 score that still prefers the French.
The Lets got a fear early in the second when a fluttering point shot Pierre Crinon went all the way and the pole struck crysters Gudlevsky's who were not aware of where it was. But the Puck stayed outside and Latvia started playing with a little more despair. But as Latvia increased the intensity, the French could match. The best chance came from the stick of Kevin Bozon, who got the Puck in the high lock and forced Gudlevskis to make a great save to hold it a 1-0 game.
When Bozon took an interference fake, the game exploded in a frenzy frenzy. The French killed his minor, but when he came out of the box, the French created a four-in-two Rush, and Bozon brought almost 2-0.
When he came up, Toms Andersons then hit the pole and down again in the Latvia end, a crazy scramble saw Pierre-Edouard Bellemare almost jamming the Puck in it. It was a few minutes with the fans on the edge of their seats.
And then the Latvings caught a break after a penalty. Tim Bozon lost the puck in his own end, and Martins Dzierkals had a patient covered Deke and shot the puck at 15:36 in the open just for a short-handed goal to make it 1-1.
The rest of the game was fought hard, but the goal of Tralmaks tilted the ice in favor of Latvia and they never looked back.
