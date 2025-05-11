Anna Hursey is a double European champion under the age of 21!





May 11, 2025 | Paul Stimpson GBS Anna Hursey is a double European champion under 21, the Welsh teenage who touches gold in both singles and double in Bratislava. Hursey was sown third in the singles and held an excellent form of shape to beat the second seed Veronika Matiunina van Ukraine with 4-1 (11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 12-10, 11-9) in the final to take the title. Earlier, after having negotiated the group stage safely, Hursy Koharu ITAGAKI of Germany defeated in four straight ahead in the last 16, and then needed five to get past the sixth seed Nicole Arlia of Italy in the quarterfinals. The semi-final saw a dominant 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5) victory over the fifth seed Ioana Singeorzan of Romania and then came the latter and the golden moment. The victory continues Hursey's remarkable run of winning titles, including the WTT -FEEDER Manchester and three WTT -Youth Candidate -Titles, all since the beginning of April. Only a few hours earlier had Hursey & Mia Griesel of Germany combined to take the title. She sowed third, they triomous 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-4) about title defender Elena Zaharia & Bianca Mei Rosu van Romania in the final. Hursey said: We were really good. Because a new combination was, there was no pressure on us to win, we just played freely. Communication is the best part of this partnership. Mias previous experience with playing with Bianca has helped a lot. We knew something to play and how. Mia Griesel & Anna Hursey The coupling had started beating the ninth seeds Elise Pujol & Nina Guo Zheng of France in four games in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals they were really tested by sixth seeds Matildo & Ines Matos of Portugal before they finally reached 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 6-11). In the semi-final they sank the top seeds, Croatias Hana Arapovic & Ioana Singeorzan of Romania in a tight match of three games, the score 14-12, 11-9, 12-10. England Connor Green and partner Mael van Dessel van Luxembourg reached the quarterfinals of the men's subbels, including the beating of eighth seeds Kas van Oost (Ned) & Bora Petek (CRO) in the last 16 before he went 3-2 (11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 6-11, 11-9) to third seeds. Connor Green Green reached the last 16 of the Herenhonkelaars, despite the surprising enough, to lose one of his opening matches of three group to Alexis Kouraichi of France. The second group stage saw Green, ranked 14th, in seven to Wim Verdonschot, the German 10th seed, but he recovered to beat Hungary sixth seed, Balazs Lei, in five. That, in combination with a victory over Hug Deschamps of France, set up a match against Darius Movileanu, the ninth seed, in the last 16, and the Romanian defeated Green 4-0 (11-4, 11-1, 11-6, 11-5). Mari Baldwin England Mari Baldwin also competed in Slovakia, but she had no pleasure in the ladies 'snacks and lost all three of her group matches in the ladies' singles. In the mixed Doubles, Hursey & Iulian Chirita from Romania became fourth, but went surprising in the second round, the last 32, to Miguel Pantoja & Elvira Rad of Spain, in five. Baldwin, who played with Dennis Larsson van Sweden, went in the first round to the Norwegian pair of Khai Noah Lam & Christine Kalvatn (nor) in four. Result Ladies Singles

Group 1

Mia Griesel (Ger) BT Mari Baldwin 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-6)

Sphere Sofia 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7)

Enisa Sadicavi (Lux) BT Baldwin 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7) Men's Singles

Group 6

Connor Green BT Noe Creeks (Sui) 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-3)

Alexis Kouraichi (FRA) BT Green 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9)

Green BT Dennis Larsson (SWE) 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-5) Group F

Wim Verdonschot (Ger) BT Green 4-3 (12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7)

Green BT Hugo Juicers (Vrouw) 4-2 (11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 12-10, 9-119)

Green BT Balzs Been (Hous) 4-1 (17-15, 15-13, 7-11, 11-7) Round of 16

Darius Movileanu (Rou) BT Green 4-0 (11-4, 11-1, 11-6, 11-5) Mixed double

Round of 64

Khai Noah Lam & Christine Kalvatn (NOR) BT Dennis Larsson (Swe) & Mari Baldwin 3-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8) Gentlemen

Round of 32

Connor Green & Mael van Dessel (Lux) BT Olle Stahl & Dennis Larsson (SWE) 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6) Round of 16

Green & Van Dessel BT Kas van Oost (Ned) & Borna Petek (CRO) 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10) Quarter -finals

Iulian Chirita & Andrei Istatraat (Rou) BT Green & Van Dessel 3-2 (11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9)

