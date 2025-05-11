Sports
Former Singapore -Cricket player and coach Arjun Menon murdered in Malawi
SINGAPORE As a player and later on a coach, the former national cricket player Arjun Menon's passion for the sport was always clear. The love for the game and an eagerness to spread that affection for cricket brought him on a journey over four continents.
But it reached a tragic end on 10 May in East African country Malawi, where Menon, 48, has been the operations manager of Cricket Malawi since February 2020.
In a press statement on 11 May Dr. Henry Kamata, Chief Executive Officer of Malawis National Council of Sports, said Menon brutally murdered in his home on 10 May and called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to court.
When contacted, Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) President Mahmood Gaznavi said that he was deeply saddened by the news, adding that reports that appear from Malawi, seem to indicate that his life was taken by very dubious people.
In a Facebook message, Nation Publications Limited, who owns the nation, a newspaper established in Malawi, said that reports had indicated that people were attacked by criminals in Blantyre.
It added that Menon played an important role in Malawi Crickets recently international success that led to the sport taking three awards at the Malawi Sport Awards.
Gaznavi said that about three months ago he spoke with Menon for the last time and added that he was a whole, very down to earth and was a man who had a lot of love for the game.
Gaznavi was inspired by how Menon used his strengths to promote sport abroad and at the same time influence people.
He used his knowledge to promote what he thought was the greater goal in life, namely not only those in cricket, but those outside cricket, especially the disadvantaged, said Gaznavi.
Menon started the game for the first time while he was a student at the St Patricks school and the talented Wicket keeper started representing Singapore at youth level. In 1996 he earned his first senior cap for the national team against the United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cricket Council Trophy.
He earned four more caps with the national team before completing his bachelor's degree in 2004 in Perth, Australia, where he moved to coaching. Menon then had a period of five years at the SCA from 2015 to 2020, so he took roles, such as game development manager and head coach.
In 2017, the National Cricket team for a Twenty20 Gold Medal at the Sea Games. It was the first title of the Republics in the sport, which made his debut during the biennial regional meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
In an earlier interview with The Straits Times, Menon said it was one of the most proud moments in my life that Majulah Singapura sang while I saw how our flag of the nations was hoisted above the rest during the medal recerior.
Menon also had Stints as a coach in Chile, Australia, India, Mozambique, Botswana and Indonesia before his move to Malawi, where he also took on coaching tasks and the national side led to the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa A.
In an interview in 2021 with The Straits Times, Menon described the contributions he had made outside the cricket -Oal in Malawi.
He shared how he had tagged in his social circle with a group of women and visited the Maoni orphanage to donate some blankets and toys.
Once there, he had to witness the living conditions of the children's dorms, who houses 47 children, but only had five bunk beds. The Spartan sleeping arrangements, which could only fit 10 children, left him badly at ease.
On the ride back, I felt a bit uncomfortable about the prospect that I now went home to my big king -size bed and all the comfort that we naturally consider while that night about 37 children would sleep on thin mattresses on the floor, he said St.
Menon then made a sincere plea for donations in a group chat with his former St Patricks schoolmates and managed to raise money to buy 30 beds that cost around $ 30 each and 50 mugnets, which are useful in combating malaria, a serious problem in Malawi.
In a tribute to Menon on Facebook, the SCA said that his career reflected his relentive dedication to the development of cricket, both at home and abroad.
It added: a passionate ambassador for Singapore Cricket, he proudly wore the flag of Singapore where he also coached. And Malawi, where he passed, was the beneficiary of his cricket contribution.
SCA also emphasized that Menon was an embodiment of Singaporean values of excellence, humility and services.
His legacy lives on in the players he has formed and the communities he increased over continents. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, players and everyone who has the honor to know him.
