Germany took a lead of two goals and drove it to a 6-1 win over newly promoted Hungary in his 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship opener on Saturday.

Dominik Kahun scored twice and Joshua Samanski, Lukas Kalble, Frederik Tiffels and Alexander EHL added singles for the Germans. Lukas Reichel had two assists. Final shots of beneficiaries Germany 35-19.

“I think it was good,” said Reichel, one of the three Germans who played in the NHL this season, together with Captain Moritz Seider (Detroit) and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (Seattle). “The first period was perhaps a bit sloppy, but once we had the first and second goal, we got some momentum, and then we were creative. We played with a lot of joy, and we had fun outside, and that is the majority.”

Ggo Ambrus replied to Hungary, which is 19th in the IIHF World Ranking.

“It was a tough start,” said Hungarian assistant captain Istvan Terbocs. “I think we played well in the second. I really loved the effort in the fight. We can build on this. Contrary to that we have given them too many opportunities, so it is not acceptable at that level.”

Grubauer, who plays for the Seattle Kraken, won the first victory of his sixth Ice Hockey World Championship. The Memorial Cup champion 2010 and 2018 Stanley Cup -winner is looking for his first medal at this tournament at the age of 33.

The game was fought hard and a bit closer than the final score indicated. Hungary's efforts were undermined by defensive errors and an inability to end in the limited scoring opportunities.

The German victory spoiled the tournament debut of Gergely Majoross as Hungary's head coach. Majoross, a former national team Vooruit, skated for his country in various Ice Hockey World Championships between 1999 and 2009. The 45-year-old served as an assistant coach for men's national team for many years.

After they were empty on two early Power, the Germans operated a Hungarian defensive split to open the score at 10:54. On a 2-on-0 Rush, Justin Schutz de Puck handed over to Kahun, who was just overwhelming Bose Baliz's past Lunging.

At 4:19 PM Samanski doubled the German lead, while Reichel cut through the lock and found him back door.

In the second period, the Hungarians picked up their pace considerably and surpassed Germany 12-8, but just could not beat Grubauer. Near the seven minutes, the Germans did that they had extended their lead in a goalmouth-Klauteren when Yasin Ehliz stuck the Puck in the gaping cage. Hungary, however, used the challenge of his coach at stake, claiming that the interference of keeper and in assessment the goal was destroyed.

Germany eventually made it 3-0 at 2:09 PM. At the point to be caught by Hungarian defenders on a partial escape, Maximilian Kastner surprised them with a back pass to Kalble, and his shot squeezed Balizs.

With only 16 seconds left in the middle frame, Tiffels rushed to the net to kill a hard pass from Reichel and bring out the game.

Terbocs assessed the struggles of his team: “We have to play more with the puck, not just throw it away. And we have to be sharp in the D-zone to get the puck back faster and not to give them so many opportunities with cross-and-and-other things.”

EHL set up Germany 5-0 at 5:54 of the third period of hurry and converted a nice food by Patrick Hager that avoided two Hungarian defenders.

Less than three minutes later, Ammrus broke the Shutout bid from Grubauer and broke the puck along the blocker of the German net. But that was as close as Hungary would come. Kahun put in the sixth German goal with 51 seconds.

Germany – Eighth in the current IIHF world ranking – a nation is on the rise. The modern peaks include silver medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games 2018 and the IIHF IIHF-Hockey World Championship 2023 in Finland. Last year the Germans settled for sixth place with a 3-1 quarter-final loss for final silver medal winner Switzerland.

Grubauer spoke to Abouri this tournament as a potential step against Milano Cortina 2026: “You want to play at the Olympic Games, and you still have a chance to play at the Olympic Games. It's going to be the first time for me and a few boys. Go further from there.”

The Hungarians have only participated four times in modern times in the Ice Hockey World Championships (2009, 2016, 2023, 2025).

Hungary earned a certain distinction in this game by containing one of the youngest players in the tournament history. Forward Doman Szongoth (born on 8 June 2008) debuted at the age of 16 at the age of 16 -. For comparison, Szongoth – who plays for the KOOKOO organization in Kouvola, Finland – is younger than all on four after four after four out of four after four out of four out of four out of four out of four after four out of four after four out of four out of four out of four after four out of four after four out of four.

“He is really a good player,” said Terbocs. “I played a lot with him this year, and I really love his game, what he does for our team, and also during the season for his club team. I am really happy that I have that young guy, that young strength in our team.”

Szongoth made the last game summary, but only for a cross control minor with less than six minutes.

The youngest player ever scored in an ice hockey world championship was also Hungarian. Sandor Miklos, a resident of Budapest, was 15 when he took two goals in four games at the Ice Hockey World Championship 1931 in Kyrnica, Poland.

It is difficult to call Germany-Hungary a rivalry in itself, because the two parties have only met nine times in the history of the Ice Hockey World Championship, in which Germany wins eight times. The only point Hungary deducted the Germans, was a 2-2 draw on February 19, 1937 in London, England.

On Sunday, Germany will take on Kazakhstan, while the Hungarians are fighting against the Americans.

“I think it will be a tough game,” Reichel said about the Kazakhs. “They play very hard, and they won today [2-1 over Norway]. So they have back to the back, we have back to the back, it becomes like a rut. It will be mentally difficult, but I think we are prepared. ”