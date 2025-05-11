The tournament is more than a sporting event. It is a lifeline. In Marib Governorate, where more than 2.3 million internal displaced persons have settled, families live in improvised hiding places, often after being forced to flee several times. Water is scarce, the heat is ruthless and access to education and health care is at its best limited. In these circumstances there is little room for childhood, let alone play.

But when the whistle blows, something shifts. On the field, children and young adults are no longer defined by conflicts. For a moment they become teammates, competitors and determined athletes, focused on the game and nothing else.

This year tournament, which was organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Young people brought together from more than a dozen relocation locations, including Salwa, Al-Ramsa and Al-Sowayda. In areas where daily life can feel heavy and isolated, the competitions created a sense of connection and community.

Among the players, Basheer, a 26-year-old from his house and now lives in the heart of the Salwa displacement location. Basheer shoulders much more than just his own future. He is the sixth of seven brothers and the only one with a fixed income. Every day he works on a minibus, who commands people from the early morning until late in the afternoon through the city. On a good day he brings 20,000 Yemeni rivers hardly enough to cover food.

The rest of the family depends on him. His brothers are without work. The oldest managed to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and sends money when he can, but the support is irregular. Most days they survive what Basheer can bring home.

Football, for Basheer, is more than a distraction. It is a refuge. A rare moment of focus and joy in a life formed by duty and survival. Football brings me to a different world, Basheer says. When I play, I forget the other.

Player in football tournament for displaced people in Ma'rib, Yemen

Some came barefoot and played under the burning sun all day

Despite its popularity, this year's tournament was a serious challenge: a lack of financing. In previous years, Iom had succeeded in completely equipping the teams. Players received football boots, socks, kits and even the right goal posts. This year Ioms Camp coordination and camp management team could only offer fundamental sweaters.

Jamal ifhami, an IOM field assistant and one of the old organizers, feared that the rise would suffer and that players would lose interest or feel discouraged. But the opposite happened.

Even more players became members than last year, he says. Some came barefoot and played under the burning sun all day. They were happy to be there.

Relocation takes a toll in the field of mental health. Life in the camps is stressful and insulating. But especially sports and football, gives young people a way to reconnect with themselves and with each other. When people are displaced, they leave everything behind. That includes the things they used to enjoy, says Mr. Ashami. That is why these activities are important. They help people to relax and reconnect with something they ever loved.

That feeling of joy was felt far beyond the players themselves. Spectators gathered along the sidelines and cheered for every goal. Commentators brought the competitions to life with their lively calls. Even camp managers pampered their work to look. For a few hours every day the camps felt different. They felt louder, lighter and full of life.

With Marib who still gets new waves of relocation, IOM works to bring mental health and psychosocial support closer to the ground. This includes sports, youth clubs and cultural events. Football is more than a game in this context. It is a memory of identity. A way to heal. A moment of normal life in a place where very little feels normal.