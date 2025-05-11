The children are fine. Frank Nazar and Cutter Gauthier, who are both 21, scored two goals each to lead the US to a 6-0 romp about Winless Hungary on Sunday in Herning. Assistant captain Conor Garland and Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist per piece.

The Americans, who opened a 5-0 shutout about host Denmark, did not admit any goal through two games on the IIHF IIHF-Hockey world 2025.

Nazar added an assist for a three -point outing and Will Smith and Shane Pinto each broke off two helpers.

The US surpassed Hungary 39-13 and was full value for the three points with Savvy Two-Way Hockey. Goalie Jeremy Swayman earned the Shutout in his first start of this tournament. The Veteran of Boston Bruins also helped the US to fourth place in 2022.

“Our goal is to win a gold medal,” said Swayman. “We haven't done that for a long time and we all know that in this room. That is a big motivator for us.”

Adam Vay gave the top Hungarian goalkeeper Balizs a break and received his first ice hockey world championship since 2016. The towering resident of Budapest had a 3.67 GAA and 91.0 savings percentage in three games that year.

The Hungarians now get a day off for a crucial confrontation with Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Hungarian captain Csanad Erely spoke about the Kazakhs: “They are extremely competent. Whether they play at a higher level in the KHL or somewhere else at a higher level, they have good skills. So we have to be looking for that. And sometimes they want to play in the neutral zone. Well equipped for that game.”

In the first period, the Hungarians earned the honor of keeping the faster, more talented Americans remotely for a long stretch with good crowds and positional play. But Nazar broke the impasse at 2:07 PM when he performed Cooley's long wrist.

From behind the goal line, Nazar made the score at 16:54, golf a rebound of the racing in a surprised Vay. The 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks Vooruit scored 12 goals and 26 points in 53 games as an NHL-Rookie this year.

“Of course it felt really good,” said Nazar. “There is nothing to score a goal and getting that feeling, especially after the NHL season, continuing to score and just build that trust and feel good on the ice.”

The Americans played a patient, controlled game and went up 3-0 just after the halfway through the marking. Matty Beniers found Gauthier at the bottom of the right faceoff circle and he timed the puck along the glove of Vay. The US surpassed Hungary with a margin of 19-4 in the middle frame.

Swayman was alert and equal to the task when Vilmos Gallo Erdely fell in the middle to hammer a blow to the net.

It became an eruption in the third period. Smith founded Gauthier for another deadly one-timer at 1:13. With three goals so far, the Anaheim Ducks Gunner, 21, is on its way to challenging his personal ice hockey world championship of seven goals from 2023.

Nazar praised Gauthier's release: “I have seen it all my life. It should not be for me. But every time you see it, it is like:” Wow, nice shot, cut! ” You know, it's pretty special.

Only 41 seconds later Garland entered to hit the puck along a vast Vay for a 5-0 opening.

Cooley closed the score with 5:34 on a beautiful One-Timer set up by Captain Clayton Keller.

“If we stop moving our feed, even for one service, they will benefit from it, and that's the most important thing [lesson] of this world championship, “said Erdely.” For us it is not enough to bring an average game. We have to [bring our best game]. “

The Americans have a major test on Monday by 2024 silver medal winner Switzerland, who also won two consecutive games.

“To be honest, I think we just have to get out of the gate quickly and hard and keep it simple,” said Nazar. “Go away from all the cute things. Play immediately, with pace and just keep playing USA hockey.”

The US has a perfect record of all time versus Hungary with four wins. Previous scores were 3-1 (1939), 5-1 (2016) and 7-1 (2023). In the latter victory in Tampere, the then captain Nick Bonino led the attack with two goals.

These two countries have never collided at the Olympic Games, and it will not happen in Milan because Hungary was not eligible to participate.