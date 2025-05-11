RD2 GM3 Preview: Winnipeg @ Dallas





The Winnipeg Jets were able to make their series with the Dallas Stars on Friday when the Hockey Club played their most impressive outing of the NHL play-offs of 2024-25. Goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck took his 4th career after the Shutout and Bucky season will have to keep a high level of playing if the real Northers want to steal a game or two of the stars in the American Airlines Center. Another important player for the jets was fast Nikolaj ehlersHe exploded with a 3 -point outing while demonstrating that he was fully recovered from his injury in the late season. Dallas has been very good in their home shed in the play-offs with a 3-1 record and will undergo action on Sunday on a three-game winning series at the AAC. Winnipeg, on the other hand, will be looking for their first road victory of the late season after dropping all three games in St. Louis in round 1. Because today's game will start the start of shortly after 3.30 pm Central today, the two franchises will probably not have much of a pre-game practice, so we might have to wait for the Puck Drop to confirm if the line-ups are Puckpedia predicts below. Word on the street says the star defender of Dallas Miro Heiskanen Is still not ready to return for game 3, so it is quite possible that the two squadrons go with the same grilles. ***** The Winnipeg Jets had their best match of the late season after they had returned their full compliment from skaters of injuries and hope that they can continue that style of playing in Games 3 & 4 in Texas. Slowly the playoff -statistics of the real Northers improve because they have the advantage in many of the categories in the play -Ooff -Match -Up image below. Of course there are still areas to work on, because the Dallas stars continue to have a lead in savings percentage, face-off victories and special team game. ***** The other 3 Playoff series is 2-1 plates and after today one of Winnipeg or Dallas will have the same advantage. Will the real Northers finally win a victory on the road in the play -offs? Can contain the jets sniper Mikko Rantans For a second consecutive game? Which Winnipeg players will set important versions in game 3? As always, you would like to hear your thoughts, predictions and fears about the coming match in the commentary section below. Enjoy the beautiful weather in Manitoba (And hopefully wherever you read this). Go Winnipeg !!!!!!!!!!! *** 11 exclamation marks for the 11 victories that the jets need to lift the cup. ***

