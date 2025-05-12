Tennis Star confronts Fan Mid-Match with referee to step in

A frustrated Alex de Minaur confronted a fan in the Italian open during his victory over Luca Nardi.

The raw crowd in Rome supported home favorite Nardi in the late competition on Grand Stand Arena.

3 The Minaur had to fight against his opponent and the crowd Credit: AFP

The Minaur had won the first set 6-4 and with the game locked on 4-4 in second place, the Australian stopped.

He protested with the viewer in the front row with the referee who quickly chases.

Something clearly bothered the Minaur and wanted to know who had said something.

He heard say, “So who was it? Who was it? Who went like that?”

The referee then warned the spectators that security would treat them.

“I saw you you did it,” he said.

“You listen to me, if you do it again, you leave the stadium. Is that clear?”

Even the commentators remained stunned about the whole situation.

Adam Fielder from Sky Sports said: “No idea what was being said, but the Minaur will not continue until the man or woman in question no longer looks.”

The Minaur then won that second game and booked his place in the next round of the Italian Open.

He did not immediately respond to what was said by the crowd, but explained how difficult he found it on the field.

3 The minaur was not happy with what was said Credit: Sky Sports

“I did what I had to do today. It was not easy in any way, it was a heavy match,” he said.

“The tennis, I don't think it was great from both sides, but sometimes you have to play with the cards you have treated and that was today.

“I did my best to stay focused and stay as strong as I could mentally, that was what helped me today.

“To be honest, I think I had many opportunities that I didn't take during the entire game.

“I think I did well not to lose my head! Because it would have been quite easy to get frustrated after so many opportunities to break and not get it over the line.”

3 Sinner made a winning return to the tennis court Credit: Getty

Next for the minaur, Spaniard Hugo Dellien will be in the round of 32.

In the meantime, the world number one Jannik Sinner returned to action after his three-month doping ban with a Straight sets victory on Mariano Navone at the Italian Open.

Sinner, who played his first game since winning the Australian Open in January, abandoned the Argentinian 6-3 6-4 in the second round of Saturday in Rome who received a first round of bye.

The 23-year-old Italian played for a 10,500 crowd in his home tournament and produced a nice all-round display to win the victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

Sinner said on Sky Sports: “It is a great feeling. I have waited quite a long time at the moment. I am very happy to be back.

“It was an incredible moment for me, going back to court.

“I tried to prepare myself in the best way and to control my mental thing in the best way, what I did, so I am very happy with that.”