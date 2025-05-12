Sports
IIHF – Canada moves to 2-0
Canada handed over the first goal at the first Latvian Scot, but made up for that short outcome by stacking itself on the attack this afternoon and to fall to Latvia to the melody of 7-1 in the Avicci Arena in Stockholm. The victory moves Canada to 2-0, while Latvia is falling to 1-1.
Travis Konecny had two goals and an assist and Sidney Crosby added three assists.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury got the start for Canada and the 40-year-old became the oldest keeper to play for his country. He stopped 16 of 17 shots and took his first victory in a Canadian sweater since January 3, 2004, a 7-1 semi-final victory against the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship.
“Time flies,” he enthusiastically. “It's crazy. But I'm lucky to be able to turn on the sweater and represent my country. Every time you play, you want to win; you want to do it well. You want to help the team. I haven't played a game for a while. It wasn't the start I wanted, but it got better after that.”
“It's a tough game,” said Latvian Captain Kaspars Daugavins. “Canada's pretty good. They let us pay for all the small mistakes we made. Every inaccurate Pash turned into a strange man. With the players they have, it's just a matter of time before they punish you. Of course the worlds are a long tournament and we still have our job to do, but there is much to learn.”
Both teams have a day off before they play on Tuesday. Canada is confronted with France, while Latvia takes on Slovenia.
The Lets jumped in a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the opening period. Eduards Tralmaks took a pass from Dans Locmelis while he crossed the blue line, and while Tralmaks moved over the center of the ice, he tore a bullet shot under Fleury's glove.
That sent the pro-Latvian crowd ballistic, and the drummers drums with larger zeal while the screamers screamed with renewed energy. But the goal only had to wake up Canada, which spent most of the rest of the period in the Latvian ending and created opportunities in kicking.
Two and a half minutes after the goal of Tralmaks, Captain Crosby got the favorites. He made an exciting backhand beaker pass Half of the width of the ice directly on the tape of the stick of Travis Sanheim, just when he crossed the blue line. Sanheim looked up, Konecny saw the net moving and shot him a perfect weak pass that Konecny has diverted.
Only 61 seconds later Crosby's Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia -Neighbor, Nathan Mackinnon, went to work. Everywhere buzzing, he missed a good chance, but then converted a Bo Horvat -Pass in front, to turn two goals from yesterday when he was the passer -by and Horvat the scoreer.
Just like that, the 1-0 deficit was an impressive lead of 2-1 Canada, and they had many good chances to increase it as the period progressed. Gustavs Grigals came in big in the Latvian goal and 2-1 was how the period ended.
In the second, Latvia had a few fantastic opportunities in a period that is otherwise dominated by Canada from start to finish. Crosby started the piece that led to the third goal and got the puck back to Brandon Montour, who imitated Sanheim's Slap-Pass, this time to Kent Johnson. Johnson held the puck for a second until Grigals committed and then pushed the disc in the open cage.
Fleury was taken into action shortly thereafter. He made a giveaway behind his own goal, but then shot back to his fold to deny Rudolf's Balcers with a sensational rescue. “Flower” then broke out the glove to deny Locmelis, and then Canada went back to the attack with a relentless goal.
Kent Johnson took advantage of a turnover and tore a shoe over Grigals's glove at 11:10, and then with 23.9 seconds left Konecky intercepted another pass and was a shot along the besieged keeper to make it 5-1.
Canada's 18-year-old Whizz Kid Macklin Celebrini added to the count at 5:09 of the third when his long-distance pols found the short side. Later in the period, Barrett Hayton scored one after the video review. His shot went out the net so quickly and out of the net that the penalty time observers had to warn the referees.
Canada continues with a gold medal in mind and who knows when Fleury will get his next start. In the meantime, he can enjoy looking at the skill for him. “They are great,” he said about his teammates. “How they pick up pucks in the air, how they can block shots, but also make great attacking plays. It's very nice to watch. They were great all night.”
In the meantime, Daugavins and De Letten can think about a great experience and go back to the task of winning games and trying to qualify for the quarterfinals. Today's loss was not beautiful, but in the big whole there is optimism.
“It's a great experience to play them, especially for the younger boys,” he noticed. “It is the biggest stage to show yourself, to adapt to the speed. If you have a dream and a chance to play in the NHL, this is the level of hockey that you have to play. You need time to adapt to this speed. I think you can learn more from these games than a weaker win against a weaker team.
