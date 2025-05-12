Mohammad Rizwan is perhaps the most media bottom active cricket player in Pakistan at the moment. He knows the art of virality. The Zappy Rizwan has a tough remark for all situations, but that night he was forced to repeat the words he had spoken after it was anything but certain that Pakistan would not go beyond the group phase of a home champion trophy under his captain.

I don't like to be dependent on the results of the other teams, the captain of Multan Sultans said that after Quetta Gladiators has sentenced his team to the greatest defeat in terms of balls that remained in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They had to win all remaining competitions and hope that other results would be benefited after Sultans had lost six of the seven games and had a negative net run speed of 2,355.

Two days later, Karachi Kings Multan Sultans struck 87 runs. The result effectively eliminated the Rizwans side that still had two games to play from the Play -offs Race with no fewer than 10 group matches left.

Sultans lifted the PSL trophy in 2021 and have since played every final and settled as a dominant force in the six team competition. But the 10th edition of the PSL in which they have also confronted the biggest defeat in terms of remaining points and have been donated below 100 for the first time, has affected that inheritance.

Multan Sultans had played in the final of the last four seasons of the Pakistan Super League and built up a reputation as one of the most consistent parties in the competition. This season they were the first team to be eliminated. What went wrong?

EOS looks at how it all crashed for the Multan Sultans.

An unfavorable schedule

Competitive advantage plays an important role in top cricket and although the PSL should not yet experience the authentic taste of home and road races, Multan Sultans have been the lucky side to get the right home advantage.

The Multan Cricket Stadium or the Sultans Fort, because the team refers that it has performed 13 PSL matches before this season. Those games, spread over three seasons (each in 2020 and five each in 2023 and 2024) and played together, Sultans offered a home base, so that they are protected against travel fatigue and the need to acclimatize the ever -changing circumstances that, honestly, are the most challenging factors to regret such tournaments.

Before this season, Sultans had an almost perfect record in Multan, because they had won 11 of those 13 games, hence the Sultans Fort. This year, however, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) divided the five Multan matches into two legs, from two and three games, with the away games before and after the first stage.

It irritated Multan Sultans and their owner Ali Khan Tareen complained the schedule in various podcasts before and during the PSL season, because playing all home games on a bouncer had contributed considerably to their success in the previous seasons.

After they started their last two PSL campaigns with five consecutive games at home, Sultans played three games for their first home game and arrived in the Multan Cricket Stadium with three losses.

The respite in the form of the victory over Lahore Qalandars in the first home game was of short duration when Islamabad United hit them in their second home game. Multan Sultans never recovered from that defeat.

Get the design wrong

There are certain cheat codes for developing a team in Franchise Cricket and one is to have the teams based on the local players. This not only guarantees the availability of the players during the tournament, but also brings the many desired players who have the experience of the local grounds and conditions.

Sultans, however, released Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi for the player's design.

With his batting-fire force of the middle order and useful contributions with the ball, Khushdil was one of the core players for the sultans since 2020. Despite the beating for a limited number of balls, the left-handed later order Power-Hitters 658 runs on a strike rate of 142.42 are the sixth most for the franchise since the Inception in 2018 and 23 Scalps on 20.83 are the seventh.

Abbas capacity to deliver crucial middle and dying in Sultans colors earned him a place in the national side. His 37 wickets on 19.46 are most wickets for a bowler who played for Multan Sultans after Imran Tahir and Usama Mir.

The two were placed in the Diamonds category after the category innovations in December 2024. The Sultans could have offered the player brands of embassieship or mentorship to lower their categories, a movement that practices the franchises on a large scale to maintain their best talent and to ensure that the players' controls reflect their real value.

Instead, Sultans gave Merkambassadorship and mentoring to iftikhar Ahmed, who fell from the national selectors favor at the dusk of his career, and David Wiley, who withdrew from the international cricket after the World Cup 2023, to join us in the diamond category with Usman Khan.

Strangely enough, the young left-wing wrist spinner Faisal Akram, one of Sultans Seven Retensions, did not play a single game throughout the time that they were mathematically in the Playoffs race.

And it doesn't stop here. They always used the crucial right to match card on Tayyab Tahir, to grab him from Lahore Qalandars just to keep him on the couch. Due to the completion of the Sultans Eighth match, Tayyab had heated the bank in seven games and confronted with a ball in one game he played.

At the back of every aspect

Multan Sultans Squad had an assistant coach, dedicated to Fast and Spin Bowling Coaches, a Power-Hitting Coach, a field coach and his assistant, an performance coach (whatever that is), and no fewer than three analysts under Abdul Rehman, the head coach.

However, the team failed in every possible statistics. Statistician Kamran Muzaffer gave a number of brilliant insights for this piece. Against the completion of the game 22, Sultans had the worst economy on every side in the history of the tournament, because no team ever leaked at 10.61 runs in an edition. On average, their pacers leaked 10.97 one over and their spinners 9.93 in the PSL 10.

They had the worst net team run speed (calculated by subtracting the battle and bowling running speed) of negative 1.92. Peshawar Zalmi (-0.09) was the only other team with a negative net running speed.

They were also confronted with many more pointed balls than they threw, because the net point ball percentage was only a shadow under negative four. And they gave much more limits than they struck, reflected by a negative border percentage of 6.89. Sultans were the worst net point ball and border percentages.

Bowling Michael Bracewell in the PowerPlay fails, while the off-spinner gave away 12.56 runs and are two wickets cost Sultans 56.50 runs in the first six overs. The decision was a curious anyway, because the new -Zeelander has given almost 10 points and took only two wickets on a sad 60.50 in the 12.4 powerplay -overs since the beginning of 2024.

After their eighth match, Rizwan admitted to the guest role that his side simply had not been good enough to go further than the group phase. The Sultan Supremacy built for four years of consistent versions was crushed. Rizwan knew it.

The writer is a former PCB media manager.

Published in Dawn, EOS, 11 May 2025