



Medford, Mon (11 May 2025) – The No. 3 Tufts University Men's Tennis Team returned to Medford to play on the Vouté Tennis Courts in the third round of NCAA of the tournament. The Jumbos took care of business yesterday and defeated Goucher College with 4-0 to continue in the tournament and confronted with the No. 12 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) engineers. The engineers won the Liberty League for the fourth consecutive year and received five league titles in the last eight seasons. RPI has compiled an impressive 19-3 record and the No. 6 Emory Eagles, no. 26 New York University Violets and the No. 11 Amherst Mammanden, twice. The Jumbos had definitely cut their work for them, but showed extreme consistency to repel a strong RPI-Line-up with 4-1 to move the NCAA quart finals to the NCAA. No. 1 Doubles contain two pairs that will appear on the NCAA Division III men tennis Doubles Championships. Vuk Vuksanovic And Javier Gonzalez Vesta Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu 6-2 to give the Bo's a head start in double. Deep acaroglu And Nico Tremblay Did not find much of a rhythm at number 3 double and lost 6-2 to Tasmay Shah and Nico Luis. No. 2 Doubles was an incredibly tight match for Sacha Maes And Alex Ganchev . After six games, they were 3-3 bound. They produced a huge break to take the lead 4-3 and from there they could not be stopped winning 6-3 and obtaining a 1-0 match lead for the forest. After they had fought each other in double, Gonzalez now had to play Zhu at number 2 singles. The first set was tight with Gonzalez and pulled closely with 6-3 ahead. In the second set, Zhu Gonzalez could not match, lose six straight games and give the Bo's a 2-0 match lead. GARV BAHL was the next Jumbo that ended at number 5 singles. He struggled early to find Momentum and lost the first set 6-0. Shah turned out to be too much to handle and also took the second set, giving the engineers their only point of the day. At No. 3 Singles Acaroglu, Archit Yemula got into straight sets to move his seasonal record to 11-4. Senior Lachie Macintosh Put an absolute clinic at no. 4 singles and provided the Match-Clinching point. He dismantled Okada 6-1, 7-5, for his seventh victory of the season and booked the Jumbos a trip to the Elite Eight. No. 1 Singles was an absolute confrontation between Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III National No. 2 Ranged Vuksanovic and No.8-Gerang arranged Drover-Mattinen. Vuksanovic came in the game and rode a 13-match win-streak, while Drover-Mattins still had to lose this season and won all eighteen games he had played. Drover-Mattinen left little room for Vuksanovic to make mistakes and took the first set 6-4. Vuksanovic sent himself to a 6-3 second set of victory behind his trademark for the first time. The third set was abandoned when Tufts won his fourth point. First -year Stavros Mastrogamvrakis Was tied on one set each with Luis at number 6 singles when the game ended. The Jumbos will travel to Claremont next week, California to play the no. 6 Emory University Eagles in the quarterfinals of the NCAA. The match will be played next Monday, May 19 in the Biszantz Family Tennis Center on the Campus of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College. The exact time time will be announced later in the week. -Jumbos–

