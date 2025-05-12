Sports
NHL rewards Socal Teacher who used hockey to connect his students
Noeg Dekmenjian had Mother's Day brunch with the Stanley Cup, which caused more than a little fear, because nobody knew for sure what Hockeys Championship Trophy likes to eat.
I think the whole diet for the Stanley Cup, Dekmenjian said before he slid in a large corner box in Stanleys-restaurant (no relationship with the cup) in Sherman Oaks. A little less than that, I will be very, very disappointed.
It turned out that the cup was fasting, so that the plate remained empty. But then the trophy was not the one who was undressed on Sunday, was Dekmenjian. Last week he was named the winner of the NHLS Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher Program, chosen from a field of hundreds of candidates from 31 of the 32 cities competitions.
For the teacher of the fifth grade, who left a well -paid job as a financial adviser for a classroom four years ago, was a visit to a visit from the Stanley Cup in various ways. To begin with, it was a recognition of the role that hockey played to help him adapt to his new country after his father, Edward, a jeweler in Lebanon who only spoke English, used everything when he left Beirut for the West Valley so that his three children could have a chance to have a better life.
Dekmenjian, the youngest, was only 5 and he immediately struggled to fit.
Making friends or having a kind of link with the children of my age, from another country, that was really different, he said. So one day, his mother, so many, pushed him out the door to join a few neighborhood children in a street hockey game.
I'm glad I did, said so much Sunday. The game turned out to change everything.
They gave me a roller hockey stick and I just fell in love with the sport, Dekmenjian said. ID has never been really good before, especially athletics. But I went to Rolhockey.
What it helped me to do is create a lot of self -confidence and self -respect, which has helped Turn me in social situations.
Dekmenjian then played at different levels, became a season ticket holder of Kings and now coaches his two sons on the concrete ice rink that he built in their backyard. He also uses hockey to break down social and cultural barriers at the Dixie Canyon Community Charter School in Sherman Oaks, where many of the nearly 700 students come from immigrant families that are new to the US
We have a big melting pot here, said assistant director Maria Silva.
But when all those children speak different languages, wear different clothing and pack different foods for lunch, they all understand sports. Even hockey.
One hundred percent, said Dekmenjian, 41. That's a kind of why I do it.
There are parallels between the challenges that athletes are confronted with and the students are confronted. The grit and the perseverance that is needed to endure an NHL season is just as necessary to endure an academic year. There are goals and victories and defeats and teamwork, both on ice and in the classroom.
That connects a lot of the dots for these children who did not hear that way, said Dekmenjian. I actually show clips and videos of hockey games when teams are several goals and they don't give up and then they come back, they pull the keeper, and they take it.
That is, I think, a better way to start a session. If these children let something so incredible look and then look at themselves and think, you know what? I can do this.
Silva said that few teachers in Dixie Canyon are more often requested by parents than Dekmenjian, whom she calls Mr Deker. She often comes to his class herself to listen.
I am just fascinated by the stories he shares. And I don't want to leave, she said. I want to become a child and also listen to him. When they announced he won [the NHL award,] I absolutely felt they were doing well.
However, the stories do not always work. And when she does not, as a good coach, change his game plan as he did in his first year as a teacher after welcoming a shy Ukrainian girl named Maria, who understood little English.
Were the history of the US going through and I like it, what should this child know about the Constitution? There are much more important lessons that we have to teach, he said.
Maria loved art, so Dekmenjian asked her to draw every day and then, after class, he and a translator would discuss the meaning behind what she had drawn. She soon flourished in her new environment.
When children are struggling, Dekmenjian said, the problem is often not the student, but rather a involvement problem with the teacher.
Educators, we have to perform a bit and involve them in non -traditional ways, he said.
I have seen it work in the classroom. So I do it more and more and the feedback has been overwhelming. I am making a number of hockey fans and kings fans in the process, so everyone wins, I think.
Speaking of the kings, that is the second reason why the meal was a reunion with the Stanley Cup on Sunday. The first time he met the trophy was in 2014, when he posed for it with his wife, Lori, and the then son Ian, who actually owes his existence on the cup.
During the Stanley Cup -Play -offs of 2012, Lori came to Dekmenjian and suggested that if the kings won the cup, they should have a baby. Dekmenjian, uncertain if he was ready to be a father, but certain that the kings had no chance to win the NHL title, agreed and Ian was born a little more than a year later. Since then they have added a second son, Oliver.
It's a complete circle, he said.
I absolutely feel that I have found where I should be in life. And I am 100% sure that I had to teach.
On Sunday the NHL agreed and gave him an afternoon with the Stanley Cup to prove it.
