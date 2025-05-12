Badminton Provincials brought top young athletes to Estevan

Three students from ECS competed at the event.

ESTEVAN – Many of the best young badminton stars in Saskatchewan were at the Estevan Comprehensive School on 10 May for the provincial tournament of the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletics Association.

Kevin Daoust, one of the coaches with the ECS ELECs, said that the local athletes did their best, and they played at a level that they had not reached during the year, even at Regionals the week before.

“We are so happy and happy that they have done so well,” Daoust said in an interview with SASKTODay. “We expected them to do well, but I think they even overpered [beyond] What our expectations were. “

ECS Grade 12 Student Dongjon Won finished fourth in Singles for boys. He went 2-1 in De Ronde Robin to finish second in his swimming pool and went on to the semi-final. He then lost 2-0 (21-18, 21-14) of an athlete by Marion Graham Collegiate in Saskatoon and 2-1 (21-18, 18-21, 21-15) to a player of Regina Leboldus. His victories were about opponents of Tisdale and Regina's Luther College.

Grade 11 Feby Jane Contillo went 1-2 in De Ronde Robin and finished third in her swimming pool. Her only victory was a victory of 2-1 (18-21, 21-15, 21-14) over an athlete from Centennial.

The Moksh Rabari and Xave Sequito team, both in class 12, went 1-2 and finished third in the Ronde Robin. Their only victory was a victory of 2-1 (21-19, 18-21, 21-13) over a team from Nipawin.

Daoust said it was exciting to see local athletes in three of the five events.

“They definitely played their hearts and were confronted with extremely heavy competition, as you would expect from provincials. Unfortunately we did not get medals, but we were very close, especially in the Boys' Singles event.”

ECS also organized a regional tournament the weekend before and Daoust said that they received all kinds of compliments from coaches, athletes and parents for the successful organization of the two events.

The tournament brought a lot of badminton action to Estevan. . David Willberg

Provincials always have a heavy competition, he said. They also saw that first hand last year when ECS was represented during the tournament in Nipawin.

“There are a large number of athletes who not only play for their school, but also play in clubs in the big urban centers, and they are very competent. They play all year round. And we just know that when you come to that level, you will play against some very good athletes,” Daoust said.

Quite sixty -four athletes were between the five divisions in provincials. Daoust said the tournament would have an economic advantage for Estevan, even if it was only one day.

“Many of those people came the day before, stayed in the hotels and did a little shopping,” said Daoust. “They have breakfast in the morning before they participated, and I think some of them even had some meals before they left after the tournament.”

He was also happy to see how some local spectators come out and look at the badminton.

The flow of the tournament was very good. Six of the eight courts in the ECS Gymnasium were in use and there was a lot of room for the spectators, the athletes and the coaches to walk.

The ELECs have made a lot of progress this season, he said. They did not know how they would perish at the start of the season. In the tournaments where they went, they were always in the top two or three.

“As the year progressed, we had more and more learn that these children were ready to compete at almost every level.”

Many volunteers helped with the tournament, he said. Students really came up, while ECS teacher Jessie Smoliak made sure that the day went well, thanks to its organizations in advance.