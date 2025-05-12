Sports
Who has won the Truist championship in the Philadelphia Cricket Club?
Sepp sleek grabbed the lead with a par on the 16th cave Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club For his second victory of the season.
After Lowry de Green missed with his tee shot on the 212-Yard, par-3 16th, tighta slammed to about 30 feet. Lowry broke out of the heavy rough, but failed to convert a 6-foot par putt, a shot behind him.
Lowry missed a potential binding 22-footer for Birdie on the Lange Par-4 17th and after driving in problems with the Stout 514-Yard, par-4 closure hole, he finished with a three-putt-boogey.
A tense back-nine duel between the two had an anti-limactic end when Sleea made an without pressure, two-putt par and joined Rory McIlroy (three victories) as a multiple winner on tour this season. The Austrian who played university wave in Georgia also won the American Express in January and now has four career extraction.
The Truist was another Miss for Lowry, whose last PGA Tour victory was the British Open 2019. He won the BMW PGA championship of the European Tour in 2022.
Lowry's Even-Par 70 left him in a draw for second place with Justin Thomas (67), who made a late run with the leaders.
Patrick Cantlay (65), Jacob Bridgeman (65) and Tommy Fleetwood 65) finished in fourth place at 12 below.
McIlroy, the title defender and four-time event winner at Quail Hollow, the usual location, was never really started and closed with a 2-under 68. Playing in his first individual tournament since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, McIlroy shot 68 and was in a group in seventh place on 10.
McIlroy now goes to his beloved Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for next week's PGA Championship, the second major of the year.
Prime scoring conditions returned to the Wissahickon course by Philly Cricket for the first time since the opening round. After a rainy and cold second round and a stormy third third, Thomas, who tried to win consecutive start after taking the RBC heritage last month, was the only real pursuer in the sixth characteristic event of the PGA Tour season.
Eventually it came down to the leaders of the third round.
Sleeka built a two -stroke lead after the first nine holes, but it was not easy. Lowry broke their draw with a 12-foot Birdie Putt first to get 15.
Both benefited on the fifth par-5. Lowry made Birdie to come under 16 and tighta struggled his play partner with a 20-foot Eagle Putt to forge another draw.
The par-3-pointed proved to be annoying for Lowry, who missed the Green with his tee shot, left his chip short and two-way. Tighta grabbed the opportunity and pulled a 15-foot Birdie putt to go a blow before he followed with another long putt on no. 9, a 28-footer to reach 17 under.
The lead of Straka had disappeared after two holes on the back nine behind consecutive bogeys.
After neither used on the 14th of 95 meters, the shortest PAR 3 on Tour-Exclusing Majors-in the Shotlink era dating until 1983, Lowry almost left for Eagle on the PAR-5 15th and settled for Birdie. Sleea corresponded to a 6 -feet birdie and moved in the front to stay in the next hole.
Thomas caught the leaders almost twice. He missed potential lead-typing Birdie Putts from 14 feet on the 12th and 3 feet out of 15th.
Andrew Novak, who collaborated with Ben Griffin to win last month's team event in the Zurich Classic, had the Lage Ronde on Sunday with a 6-under 64 and ended for the 17th.
Sahith teagala withdrew for the start of the final round, referring to a neck injury.
Almost to a man, the professionals talked with great pleasure about the Wissahickon course in the return of the Tour to Golf-Raungerd Philadelphia. The age -old course had large crowds throughout the week, which resulted in the fan shop of the event that sold from Merchandise on Saturday and was closed for the final round.
|
