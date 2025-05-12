Sports
Sophia van Menteno finds the most success as a hockey player, pitcher
Sophia most is as many athletes in high school, juggling with multiple sports and academics.
But the mix of the first -year student of the MANTENO is unusual, if not unique.
Most is an Elitehorer for the Track and Field Team of Panthers Girls and wins the discus on the Illinois Central Eight Measures at Herscher on 8 May.
That was a Thursday, one of the two days a week usually it is usually busy with her other sport: Junior Hockey.
A member of the Milwaukee Junior Admirals AAA team, most of the commuting to Wisconsin for practice most Tuesday and Thursday. Or if the Admirals have a road tournament, she will go on the road on Thursday evening.
It is a demanding schedule, but most would not have it in any other way.
“The people I am in the area give me a lot of motivation,” most said. “(Being) with them brings me really joy. I just want to compete and doing everything that makes it fun.”
Although hockey is a team sport, throwing is more an individual.
“Since high school my coaches really say:” Hey, you really have to try this out. “Most said.” And since I love it. … these events, it's really personal, like me against me and what can I do best. ”
Most threw 117 feet, 9 inches to win the title of the conference and this season has a PR of 124-1. The state-qualifying standard for class 2A is 107-9, so that it is brought to a good place of this week's Pontiac Sectional to the IHSA State Finals in Charleston on 22-24 May.
Another panther girl that strives is a colleague -first -year clarke Goranson. She won the distance Triple Crown during the conference and won the 800 meters in 2: 22.40, the 1,600 in 5: 05.88 and the 3,200 in 11: 01.80.
“In the (3,200) I didn't push myself super hard, so I would have (energy) for the other two events,” said Goranson. “But I just try to take them one by one.”
In addition to dominating in the distances, Goranson wants to be the fastest in the program history in the Metric Quarter Mile.
“Yes, the 400 is really a difficult plate,” said Goranson. “But I think at the end of my career in high school, hopefully I can get it.”
The girls of MANTENO finished fourth with 94 points. Earning the second place was Lyla Nevel in the 3,200 (12: 25.20) and the 4 × 400 relay team of Emma Decker, Emily Young, Olivia Zwirkoski and Ella Graniczny, who ran 4: 27.37.
The boys from Menteno took fifth with 77 points, with second -year Briggs Cann a few scoops earned. He won the 400 in 52.04 and joined Ethan Tudor, Hayden Palka and Caden Reiter in the winning 4 × 400 relay team (3: 35.09).
“I came out pretty quickly (in the 400),” said Cann. “This straight on, it was a bit windy today, so that wasn't the best. … The last 200 were not bad.”
Taking second was Reiter with a PR of 2: 07.38 in the 800, Nicholas Honkisz with a PR of 15.73 in the 110 hurdles, Palka with a PR of 126-10 in the Discus and Carter Stell in the 300 obstacles (43.61).
Peotone's girls and boys both finished eighth and scored 52 and 39 points respectively.
Senior Terrynn Clott won the shot put at 33-5 and became second in the Discus on 105-8. Teammate Celeste Richards came in second in the 800 (2: 31.31).
“It wasn't my best day, but it wasn't terrible … so I'm happy with it,” said Clott, who will continue her career at Naia Georgetown (Ky.).
She wasn't always a pitcher.
“I ran a bit and it just wasn't really my thing,” Clott said. “Throwing is more an individual thing. I see a lot more progress with it.”
