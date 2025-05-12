Flourtown, Pa. (AP) With the pest of a possible bait on every T -shirt, Golffan Jason Brown Hungered early in the Cricket Clubs of Philadelphia 14th Hole. This was no ordinary par-3, and brown like most fans who pressed the area, not only had to be the shortest gap in the Truist ChampionshipIt was the shortest par-3 for a regular PGA Tour event in decades.

Try a tight one 95 meters.

Leave the driver and the power game in the bag. Heck, forget the distance meter. Instead, focus on a hole shorter than a football field and let the birdies fly.

It was the rare gap that the members of the country club and weekday warriors at the Wissahickon Course Dream just let that, yes, they could play as well as Keegan Bradley” Rory Mcilroy” Rickie Fowler Or another Pro that was focused on the gap.

Fans have at least considered how they would use the bag.

I would just hit a three-quarters pitching-wig, said the 54-year-old Brown. If I hit a sandwig from the T -shirt, I probably take a lump. Try to hit it a bit long, maybe turn.

The move is a nod to Philly Crickets Original St. Martins Course, built in 1895. Extended to 18 holes in 1897, the course organized the US Open in 1907 and 1910.

On the US Open in 2023, the 15th Hole in Los Angeles Country Club played 81 Yards in the third round.

But since the debut of Shotlink, a real-time golf shot tracking system that was used by the PGA Tour that started in 1983, no non-Major event has ever had a hole as pint-sized as one Sunday.

Tom Hoge, who has one win in the career tour, said he used a 60 degree wedge on the hole and ended up 14 in par.

I think it's cool from the point of view of players, he said. You stand there with a sandwig in your hand and you think that if you hit a good shot, you have a good shot on the hole.

The hole with a green protected by deep bunkers had a pitch-and-putt feeling and normally plays on 105 yards for members. In addition to the golden, airy fescue, the gap may seem more at home at Topgolf.

The first round played on 109 Yards, with 24 Birdies and 12 Bogies; The second round played on 117 Yards and 70 of 72 players shot a Birdie or on par. And windy third round on Saturday that blew the ball on 127 Yards, 65 players had a Birdie or Par.

The gap that a tee-box shared with the par-4 no. 4 hole that stretched past 400 meters could not produce ace while the game on Sunday was going on.

I think that good short par-3s are, I would not say lost in modern golf architecture, but they are rare and much rarer. He's just the perfect example, said Keith Mitchell, who shot a career best 9-under 61 On Friday.

Sean Kaufmann, from nearby conshelling cocks, plays golf twice a week as a member of the club of 1912. He investigated the gap and thought that Hed used a wedge of 52 degrees, the ball in the middle of the green and two-puts for par.

Nothing crazy, he said. I don't think I'm turning it on command or something. Nice and easy.

Easier to say behind the ropes than done, of course, with a rare PGA stop in the northeast.

ID probably donates it with so many people who watch, Kaufmann said laughing.

Most players never played a gap as well as a professional.

Justin Thomas, who will try to win his third career PGA championship at Quail Hollow next weekend, said he enjoyed no. 14 as everyone on the track with carrots in the 1800s.

I don't like one of them. I think 14 is a great gap, the short par-3, Thomas said. I will bring that to my grave that short par-3s are just so much better than any long par-3. I don't think I once played a par-3 more than 200 meters that I would call memorable because of the design versus it looks like all the par-3s that are so short are great. So I think such holes are fun.

