



For the past two weeks, North Carolina has added 11 football players via the transfer portal, so that the total Trek under first-year coach Bill Belichick is brought to 37, the most in the ACC and fourth place under Power Four programs. UNC's Portalklasse is number 9 nationally and has positioned the Tar Heels as one of the most intriguing teams to view in 2025 (((247 Sports))

Related: Football recruitment, recruitment board Four-Star Arizona Offensive Lineman Aaron Thomas 'Real consideration' visit to UNC

UNC Football expanded an offer to Phoenix, Ariz. Native and 4-star 2026 attacking Tackle Aaron Thomas on May 6, and now the Tar Heels …

2027 QB Chance Thomas discusses UNC offer, Bill Belichick, recruitment

After throwing 1,736 Yards, 17 TouchDowns and only four interceptions as a second -year student in 2024, Quarterback Chance Thomas saw his recruitment expand. The…

Oklahoma State Transfer Linebacker Jonathan Agumadu undertakes to UNC Football

UNC Football has landed a different transfer -line lacker, while the transfer of the state of Jonathan Agumadu in Oklahoma was dedicated to the Tar Heels on Thursday. AGUMADU, a 6-foot-2, 215-ponder, officially …

Arkansas Tight final transfer Shamar Easter commits to UNC football

Arkansas transfer tight end Shamar Easter dedicated to North Carolina after a visit to the school this week. The 6-foot-5, 225-Ponder officially visited Chapel Hill …



