Maple Leafs -goalkeeper Anthony Stolarzs injury emphasizes concern about concussion in ice hockey

During Game 1 of the Maple Leafs running play -off series against the Florida Panthers, Goalder Anthony Stolarz from Leafs Was hit in the head by Panthers Sam Bennett forward.

Although Stolarz remained in the game for a few minutes after the hit, he finally skated to the couch, vomited and left the ice. He was later stretched from the Arena and brought to a hospital. Stolarz joined his teammates the next daybut does not play in game 2 and is not Expected to return for the series.

While it is unclear whether he officially received a concussionThe incident has again Relevated concern about brain injuries at Hockey.

As researchers who specialize in brain injury biomechanics, we use both (laboratory -based) and computational methods to investigate the biomechanical mechanisms of concussion and to investigate effective prevention strategies.

Such cases underline the importance of concussion, management and prevention, in particular in sports with a high impact such as hockey where head injury remains a considerable risk.

Concussing and tbi in ice hockey

Traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussion, is a growing problem for public health worldwide. These injuries are the result of direct or indirect consequences for the head and may have both immediate and long -term health effects.

In the United States alone, 1.6 to 3.8 million sports -related TBIs occur annually. In Canada, round 24 percent of the reported concussion is related to sport. In 2019, around 1.6 percent of people in Canada are more than 400,000 people aged 12 and older reported at least one concussion.



(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Ice Hockey, one of the most popular sports in Canadas, is associated with a particularly high risk of concussion. Around 22 percent of Canadian ice hockey players Between the ages of 10 and 25 experiences at least one concussion. According to official injury reports from the British Columbia amateur hockey association, Accusations can occur up to 24.3 times per 1,000 player play hours.

The risks remain considerable on a professional level. Based on averages of the 200910, 2010-11 and 201112 seasons, approximately 5.8 CRACK SCHUDING took place according to 100 players Every season. Concussion-related salary loss also reached US $ 42.8 million in one year.

What happens during a concussion?

From a biomechanical perspective, a concussion occurs when the head experiences an external impact. Because the skull is very stiff and the brain has slowness, the skull immediately moves while the brain initially stayed in its original position. The brain ultimately catches the movement of the skulls.

In linear or translational effects, the skull compresses the brain in the point of contact, creating localized positive pressure. At the same time, on the other side of the brain, the skull movement creates negative pressure.

In rotation effects When the head is spun, the skull movement causes shear forces in the brain tissue, causing it to distort. Since the brain consists of different regions responsible for different functions, this tissue distinction can influence specific functional brain areas, leading to the reach of symptoms associated with concussion.

CREATING SHUDING Symptoms understand

Schudding can influence a number of functions, including physical, cognitive, emotional and cognitive skills.

Typical symptoms include Headache, dizziness, problems with balance, vomiting, blurry vision, confusion, sleeping problems, memory problems and even loss of consciousness.

These symptoms are often seen in athletes, including those in ice hockey. Under NHL athletes, the most reported symptoms after competitionIn order of frequency, headache, dizziness, nausea, neck pain, low energy or fatigue, blurred vision, light sensitivity, nervousness or anxiety, irritability and vomiting.

Schudding can occur immediately after an impact of the head, or they can rise for hours or even days later. While Most concussion can recover within seven to 10 daysSome can last longer.

While the short -term effects usually include headache, vomiting and dizziness, the Long -term effects Can cause symptoms, such as long -term memory loss, depression and an increased risk of Alzheimers' disease.

Accusation assessment and management

Diagnosing concussion is a challenge because they are not visible on traditional imaging techniques such as CT scans. Instead, concussion reviews depend on the clinical evaluation of symptoms.

The NHL has a concussion protocol In place that requires players immediately removed from the game for evaluation if one is suspected. The decision is based on observed physical, cognitive, emotional and sleep -related symptoms.

Other evaluation methods, such as the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), are also used to assess TBIs and concussion. The GCS assesses the severity of TBI By evaluating the opening of the eye, verbal response and engine response on a scale. The GCS score of 13-15 is classified as mild TBI or concussion.

Those who are suspected of having a concussion must stop all activities and seek medical attention To start a concussion and to get guidance on recovery and rehabilitation.

Concussion and prediction

Lowering sports -related concussion requires a versatile approach, including policy changesStricter enforcement of rules and increased education and consciousness.

Protective equipment also plays a key role. Helmets in particular are effective in protecting the head against injury. One study found Wearing a helmet in ice hockey can reduce Hoofdlinear acceleration, rotation speed and the brainstem as a result of external effects. Continuous improvements in the design of the ice hockey helmet can further reduce the risks of injuries.

To better understand and predict concussion, biomechanical researchers have developed injury statistics on the basis of main kinematics and brainstem. Head of Kinematica-based injury statisticsSuch as peak linear gear and peak rotation acceleration, are derived from sensor-generated movement.

Another promising approach Includes brainstem set statisticsuse those calculation models with high-fidelity to estimate the distortion of brain tissue. Because is a brainstem closely connected to the risk of brain injuryThese models are valuable for predicting and analyzing concussion mechanisms.

Ultimately, tackling concussion in ice hockey constantly requires interdisciplinary research to better understand and tackle concussion in ice hockey. Protecting players against concussion is of the utmost importance to ensure that the game evolves just as safely as it does competitive.