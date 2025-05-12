(Menafn-the Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The World Table Tennis Championships (WTT) is one of the most prestigious and important events in the sport that has created legends and etched the names of nations in history. Since its foundation in the 1920s, the championships have grown into one of the most important global sporting events, bringing together the best male and female players from all over the world.

The first official edition of the WTT was held in 1926 in London, organized by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which was founded in the same year.

The first tournament, which was held annually until 1957, saw participation exclusively from European countries and mainly focused on men's events both singles and teams.

Only nine countries participated in that inaugural edition.

In the following decades, and up to 58 editions, the champions witnessed a considerable extension in terms of participating countries and competition categories.

Events of women were introduced early and the popularity of the sport aimed worldwide, especially in Asia.

Hungarian players dominated the early editions. Maria Mednyanszky won five titles for ladies singles between 1926 and 1931, while Viktor Barna claimed five men's hedges and eight in Doubles.

Originally held annually from the 1920s to 1957, the championships are held two annually since 1957 to offer better planning options.

Rules and systems have evolved over time, such as score methods, number of sets and the materials used for balls and rackets that reflect the development and modernization of the sport.

Since the late 1950s, Asian countries such as China, Japan and Zuid -Korea have been dominating the championships, where China held the upper hand by the 1970s.

In the 1950s, Japan made a breakthrough and introduced new techniques such as the Penhold Grip and Sponge Rackets, led by players such as Ichiro Ogimura and Hiroji Satoh, the last one to use a sponge racket in 1952.

Since the Chinese Table Tennis Association was founded in 1952, China has dominated the sport and consistently winning medals during all events from the sixties.

Rong Guotuan won the first world title of China in Heren Singles in 1959. Ma Long is generally considered one of the largest table tennis players in history, with several world titles and a legendary status.

On the women's side, Deng Yaping stands out with four singles titles, making her one of the world's best female players.

China leads the all-time medal table with a total of 433.5 medals (158 gold, 105 silver and 170.5 bronze).

Hungary follows in second place with 200.5 medals (68 gold, 59 silver, 73.5 bronze) and Japan is third with 167 medals (48 gold, 42 silver, 77 bronze).

Among the most decorated male players in the history of the world championship, Hungary Viktor Barna is at the top of the list of 41 medals (22 gold, 7 silver, 12 bronze) between 1929 and 1954.

Colleague Hungarian Miklos Szabados is in second place with 24 medals (15 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze) from 1929 to 1937, while China's Ma Long comes in third place with 19 medals (14 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze) between 2006 and 2024.

In the women's category, Maria Mednyanszky van Hungary took first place with a total of 28 medals at the world championships.

She has 18 gold medals, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals between 1926 and 1936.

Angelica Roseanu from Romania is in second place with 30 medals (17 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze) between 1937 and 1957.

The Chinese Wang Nan is third with 20 medals (15 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) from 1997 to 2008.

Currently, the World Table Tennis Championships is held every two years and has five main categories: singles for men, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The championships are organized in large cities and play an important role as a diplomatic bridge and a stimulus competition between Asian and European countries.

It has also become a platform for cultural exchange and sharing athletic skills, making it much more than just a sporting event.

DOHA will organize the upcoming edition of the championships from 17 to 25 May and will be the first Arab and Midden -Eastern country that organizes the event.

The championships will see a record participation of 640 players from 127 countries, making it one of the greatest editions in history.

DOHA organizes this major sporting event for the second time, after 2004, as part of the country's strategy to improve its sports status after numerous successes, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With the evolution in recent editions, the world table tennis championships have not only become a record of performance, but also a reflection of the evolution and expansion of this global sport. From small halls in Europe to Grand Arenas in Asia, the championships continue to inspire fans worldwide and demonstrate the lasting adaptability of sport.

