Why US Open winner PGA Tour finds more interesting this week

Michael Bamberger




Felletown, PA.-Toen Lucas Glover saw that the Truist championship was played on a par-70, 7,100-yard course, the Wissahickon Course of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, he knew something on only instinct: the course probably had a little bit of everything. Long holes, short holes and everything in between. Par-3s representing all major food groups, Wig-shot par-3s and 5-wood par-3s. Then he played the AW Tilling Hast course of the Cricket Club and knew that his instinct was correct.

Next week the PGA championship will be played in Quail Hollow, a Par-71 of 7,600 Yards. It has been a bear for years. When Glover won a tour event there in 2011, it was 7,500 meters long. The Ryder Cup will be in Bethpage Black in September. It will be 7,400 meters for the match play event. When Glover won the US Open there in 2009, it was about the same length. In the 23-year period that Glover has played in the Masters, the Par-72 course of 7,200 Yards went to 7,500 meters in 2002.

So he was recently asked: Is Golf – professional elite golf of men – better on jobs that measure 7,100 meters or 7,600 meters?

“Seventy hundred,” said Glover. “No doubt about it.

“Look at this cricket club course,” said Glover. “You have a pitch-shot par-3 where the cover is 100 meters, you have a 250-yard uphill par-3 where one side is dead and you have two par-3s in between. Four different clubs. Look at the second hole [the ninth for member play, a short, right-curving par-4]. I played it was a 5-wood and a sandwig. Wyndham Clark, longer than me, hit the driver to the Green. We both made 3s. The architect gives you so many choices. At Quail Hollow we get it all in almost the same place. “

Glover described his Saturday game with Clark, when the two US Open winners went around three hours as two. They did it again on Sunday. Needless to say, a course of 7,100 meters plays faster than a course of 7,600 meters.

“Golf is a hiking,” said Glover. “When Tillinghast designed this course, the greens and the T pieces were close together. Land was no problem then [in the early 1920s]. But Golf was meant to walk, so of course you had the greens and t pieces close together. '

Glover noticed how the players of the green of the par-3 eighth gap came and immediately stood on the tee of the Par-4 Ninth. [Holes 15 and 16 for member play.] Once there they took a short walk back to the back of the tee. On the other side was a farm, just like in Tillinghast's Day. Behind the tee was a vast development of mansion. Exturbia meets Suburbia.

Glover played a part of the course on Monday, more of it on Tuesday and a nine-hole pro-am on Wednesday (which unfolded at an almost reasonable pace, 2 hours and 20 minutes). Then the four tournament rounds. He was not happy with his game rounds of 72, 70, 70 and 72 had him at the bottom of the bottom of the field of 72 players-but he was charmed by the course.

“You have two greens who are practically at the door to the dressing room of the men,” Glover noted. Those greens are the 3rd and 10th, under daily routing. “Then you have the 18th Green and the first tee right against the clubhouse, where all the action is.” Glover talked about the life blood of a club. The course of course, but also the people on it, the members and guests and caddies and employees.

So with all this love for 7,100 meters, for a real career, the variety of holes and the rest, you could guess that Glover is in favor of the plan of the USGA for a modest recovery of the golf ball with which the ball will wear maybe 10 percent less for the longest batters with driver in hand, starting in 2028. After all, Glover is steeped in USGA culture. In 1997 he played in the USGA Junior Championship in Aronimink near Philadelphia. (Jason Allred defeated Trevor Immelman.) He played in two American amateurs and played in 16 US OpenS.

He's not.

“I'm against turning the ball back,” Glover said. “Our job is entertaining fans.”

Reduce discs are entertaining. It's a generous thing for him to say. According to the PGA Tour statistics, his average height with the driver this year is 290 yards, good for (this is almost shocking) 170th place. Glover thinks that the 350-Yard Drive, who unleashes Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy and various others, the product is of superior technology, training, course conditions, a hot golf ball and the huge, 460 cc driver programs leads the USGA permits. Glover emphasizes the latter part, the size of the modern driver's head.

He does not think that a course such as Quail Hollow, at 7,600 meters, or Augusta National, will produce better tournaments when the Rory McIlroys and the Wyndham Clarks bomb 340 Yards instead of 375.

But what about Glover's claimed love for the 7,100-yard course, which golf, for elite professional men, is better if courses are shorter?

He sticks to that, with a simple, logical reservation:

Roll the ball back, said Glover, and shorten courses like you.

“A long par-4 on 470 instead of 505?” Said Glover. He likes.

Michael Bamberger welcomes your comments [email protected]

Golf.com -employee

Michael Bamberger writes for Golf Magazine and Golf.com. Before that he spent almost 23 years as a senior writer for it Sports illustrated. After the university he worked as a newspaper reporter, first for the (Marthas) Vineyard Gazette, later before The Inquirer of Philadelphia. He has written several books about golf and other topics, the most recent of which is The second life of Tiger Woods. His magazine work has been on display in several editions of the best American sports writing. He has an American patent at the e-club, a utility golf club. In 2016 he received the Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects, the highest honor of the organization.

