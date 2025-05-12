Tel Lucas Glover, who thinks the PGA Tour should come to more courses, such as Philly Cricket Club Getty images

Felletown, PA.-Toen Lucas Glover saw that the Truist championship was played on a par-70, 7,100-yard course, the Wissahickon Course of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, he knew something on only instinct: the course probably had a little bit of everything. Long holes, short holes and everything in between. Par-3s representing all major food groups, Wig-shot par-3s and 5-wood par-3s. Then he played the AW Tilling Hast course of the Cricket Club and knew that his instinct was correct.

Next week the PGA championship will be played in Quail Hollow, a Par-71 of 7,600 Yards. It has been a bear for years. When Glover won a tour event there in 2011, it was 7,500 meters long. The Ryder Cup will be in Bethpage Black in September. It will be 7,400 meters for the match play event. When Glover won the US Open there in 2009, it was about the same length. In the 23-year period that Glover has played in the Masters, the Par-72 course of 7,200 Yards went to 7,500 meters in 2002.

So he was recently asked: Is Golf – professional elite golf of men – better on jobs that measure 7,100 meters or 7,600 meters?

“Seventy hundred,” said Glover. “No doubt about it.

“Look at this cricket club course,” said Glover. “You have a pitch-shot par-3 where the cover is 100 meters, you have a 250-yard uphill par-3 where one side is dead and you have two par-3s in between. Four different clubs. Look at the second hole [the ninth for member play, a short, right-curving par-4]. I played it was a 5-wood and a sandwig. Wyndham Clark, longer than me, hit the driver to the Green. We both made 3s. The architect gives you so many choices. At Quail Hollow we get it all in almost the same place. “

Glover described his Saturday game with Clark, when the two US Open winners went around three hours as two. They did it again on Sunday. Needless to say, a course of 7,100 meters plays faster than a course of 7,600 meters.

“Golf is a hiking,” said Glover. “When Tillinghast designed this course, the greens and the T pieces were close together. Land was no problem then [in the early 1920s]. But Golf was meant to walk, so of course you had the greens and t pieces close together. '

Glover noticed how the players of the green of the par-3 eighth gap came and immediately stood on the tee of the Par-4 Ninth. [Holes 15 and 16 for member play.] Once there they took a short walk back to the back of the tee. On the other side was a farm, just like in Tillinghast's Day. Behind the tee was a vast development of mansion. Exturbia meets Suburbia.