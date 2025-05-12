Palm Bay Football striking home tuning in the center of Melbourne





Rockledge Boy Drowns, Brevard Contractor convicted and cocoa burglaries Rob Landers from Florida Today brings you some of the best local stories of today to the news in 90 seconds. One person is dead after an overnight stay in the center of Melbourne, Florida.

The police are investigating the incident, which can entail a self -defense claim.

This is Melbourne's first reported murder on 2025.

A 19-year-old university footballer was shot and killed in the center of Melbourne, Florida after a fight.

The suspect, a 24-year-old former College Basketball player, claims self-defense.

This is Melbourne's first murder of the year. Melbourne A 19-year-old university football player who was at home before Mother's Day weekend was shot dead in the center of Melbourne in early 11 May after an argument outside of a popular night spot, the police said. The Melbourne police called the dead man as Nathaniel Bernard Jennings of Palm Bay, who played football for the University of Northwest in Roseville, Minn. He had signed at the college last year at Heritage High School. The suspected shooter, Stephan Dieujuste, 24, also from Palm Bay, who played short basketball as Point Guard for Eastern Florida State College, was first questioned by investigators about the shooting after a claim of self -defense, says Melbourne's police, says Melbourne's police. Dieujuste was later accused of manslaughter and custody in the prison complex of Brevard County in Sharpes. He goes to a judge at a bond hearing on Monday. It was not known how the two men who graduated for years, apart from Bayside High School and Heritage High School in Palm Bay knew each other. The city center, filled with restaurants and night clubs, was open at the time of the shooting. The police stayed on the site at night while detectives worked to search the statements of the shooter and other witnesses. The shooting happened around 1:51 am 11 May in the area of ​​Vernon Place and New Haven Avenue. The incident was also recorded on newly installed inner city monitoring cameras a few meters away, city officials said. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports from rifle fire near the recently renovated Neon Rodeo Bar and other night spots. Officers did not find Jennings responding. He was later declared dead. It is an active investigation, said Lieutenant Bradley Blount, a spokesperson for the Melbourne police. The office of the state procurer, contacted by detectives, gave guidelines on the self -defense claims that were made in the case. The site where the shooting took place was later released from 11 May of tape from the crime scene. A Karmozijnrode spot stayed on the sidewalk where Jennings was found along the western wall of the Neon Rodeo Bar. The police spoke with potential witnesses in the area and contacted the Jennings family in Palm Bay. It was not immediately known what caused the conflict between the two men. It is an unfortunate situation, said mayor of Melbourne Paul Alfrey. In February 2024, Jennings joined almost 10 other football players for the National Signing Day at Heritage High, in which young athletes sign letters to go to certain colleges or universities to play on the Gridiron. Jennings, a defensive Lineman, signed at the University of Northwest and was mentioned as a first -year player. The shooting is Melbourne's first reported murder on the year. It is also the second murder that takes place in the center of Melbourne in two years. JD Gallop is today a criminal law/breaking news reporter in Florida. Please contact Galop on321-917-4641Or [email protected]. X or twitter: @jdgallop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.floridatoday.com/story/news/crime/2025/05/11/man-20-shot-to-death-during-downtown-melbourne-confrontation/83568610007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos