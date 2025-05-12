Sports
UCLA Mens Tennis Hurdles USC at home with progress to NCAA Quarterfinals
The Trojans hoped for a trip to Waco, Texas.
But under the roar of Bruin-Fans Friday, they only got a one-way ticket back to The other side of the city.
For the third time this season confronted with UCLA men's tennis (19-8, 11-2 Big ten), the script finally turned around on Crosstown Rivals USC (16-11, 8-5) With a 4-2 victory in the NCAA Super Regionals in the Los Angeles Tennis Center. De Bruins dropped both games in the regular season against the Trojan horses with 4-3, but the play-off victory will send UCLA to the quarterfinals of May 16 in Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center, while at the same time ended the USC season.
UCLA coach Billy Martin has the program in his 42nd year and spent the 1975 season in Westwood as a player, but he said that he had not played a super regional game in the La Tennis Center until Friday.
The coach added that the round from 16 to 2019 was played on the last site of the tournament, when UCLA happened to be confronted with Baylor in Waco, and the program has not come since then.
No. 35 Sophomore Spencer Johnson delivered the Match-Clinching point at the court five 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 over USC's Volodyymyr Iakubenko, which sent UCLA to the first quarter finals since 2018 and ensured that Johnson's teammates are bursting out in the celebration.
An elbow injury in the mid -season forced Johnson to miss the two previous Crosstown duels, but back in the entire strength, delivered the former top player of UCLA.
“Felt good,” said Johnson. “I could not play in the last two, so I am happy that I have to play it and conquer it for the team.”
Three was the magical number of the Bruins on Friday. Not only was UCLA confronted this season with USC, but every singles match went to three sets.
“That is unusual, especially for a big competition,” said Martin. “But it just shows you how close these two teams are. And the two games were previously incredibly close.”
De Bruins led to the front paths, with each player taking the first set“ While the Achterhoven dropped theirs. First-year Kaylan Bigun was the victor with the biggest margin in the first frame and won 6-2 in court three. No. 110 Redshirt Sophomore Emon van Loben Sels followed 6-4 on the field two. And on the field one, no. 20 first-year Rudy Quan, no. 16 Peter Makk 7-6 (4).
Although both Bigun and Van Loben Sels dropped their second sets, the former Oscar Weightman 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and Van Loben Sels followed with a 6-5, 5-7, 6-3 finish on No. 88 Nathan problems.
At the court four, senior Alexander Hoogmartens fell 6-4 in the first to Karl Lee before he wins back-to-back 6-3 set to get the Bruins on the board.
“We are all looking forward to this game,” said Hoogmartens. “We felt before the game that we would win this. But it is clear that it is always a difficult match against USC.”
Junior Aadarsh Tripathi Games In his first singles match since April 27, Was the only brown that dropped his singles match and fell to Trojan Connor Church 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, who updates the lead from UCLA to 3-2.
Martin said he heard that Tripathi cramps towards the end of his game.
Just like his second round Affaire against California, UCLA dropped the DoublePoint-already that Tripathi and Johnson won their set. And as if the tape rolled backwards, the Bruins recovered again in singles.
“This was a very nice day – winning more so, but the atmosphere was great at both ends,” said Martin. “I will cherish this memory for a long time.”
