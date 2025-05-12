PWHL Playoffs: Ottawa at Montral Game 2 Preview | PHL

Sunday 11 May 2025 | 14:00 et | Place Bell

View Live: TSN 1, Tsn.caTsn -app, rds, Rds.caRDS -App, MSG/MSGHD, PWHL YouTube & Thepwhl.com (US / International), more below.

NL: Kenzie Lalonde (Play-by-Play), Cheryl Pounder (analyst), Kelly Greig (reporter);

FR: Claudine Douville (Play-by-Play), Isabelle Leclaire (Analyst), Catherine Savoie (Reporter), Andre-Anne Barbeau (Studio-Gastheer), Karell Mard (Studio Analyst)

Ottawa Charge (3)

Top scorers: Bell, Darkangelo, Jenner (each 1 g)

Goalie: Gwyneth Philips, 1-0, 2.00 GAA, .939 SV%

Series statistics: pp 1/3 (33.3%) PK 0/2 (0%)

MONTRAL Victoire (1)

Top scorers: Murphy & Poulin (1 g each)

Goalie: Ann-Rene Desbiens, 0-1, 3.04 GAA, .889 SV%

Series statistics: pp 2/2 (100%) PK 2/3 (66.7%)

2025 PWHL Playoffs: Ottawa leads the best-of-five series 1-0

Game 1 at MTL: 3-2 OTT | Game 2 – 11 May at MTL | Game 3 – May 13 at OTT | Game 4 – May 16 at OTT | Game 5 – May 18 at MTL

2024-25 Season Series: Montral won 11-7 in points (MTL won 10-5 in 2024)

November 30 on MTL: 4-3 MTL (SO) | December 6 at OTT: 2-1 MTL | January 19 at MTL (Qubec): 2-1 MTL | Jan. At MTL: 4-1 MTL | February 22 at OTT: 3-1 OTT | April 26 at OTT: 3-2 OTT

What you need to know

On Thursday, Ottawa won their very first Playoff match, 3-2, about Montral, and gave the Victoire their second consecutive Playoff loss through that score and the loss of the first regulations in the late season after three straight overtime losses to Boston in 2024.

The indictment opened the score in game 1 at 4:54 of the first period. During the regular season, Montral only made one goal within the first five minutes of a match, the least by each PWHL team in this season or last.

Gwyneth Philips has returned the indictment to five victories in their last six games, so that two or fewer goals in all six starts can be allowed. The American Rookie has also helped the team to win five upright on the road and to transfer only six goals with a .953 savings rate in those competitions since 22 March.

Shiann Darkangelo Has points in five consecutive road races (4G, 3A) including winning Thursday. Game 1 was also her best in the FaceOFF circle and won a career-high 16 of 20 draws (80%).

Game 1 was Brianne JennerS sixth career game with a power play goal (including play-offs). Those are the third most games with a PPG in the PWHL history, behind Natalie Spooner (eight) and Laura Stacey (seven), who did neither of them in a play -off game. The indictment has always won 14 of 15 games when their captain scores.

The line formed by Darkangelo (5), Jenner (4) and Tereza Vaniov (5) Led the attack by generating 14 of the Teams 27 Schoten on Doel in Game 1. The trio has all recorded points in successive matches.

Emerance Maschmeyer celebrates her first Mother's Day since the birth of her son Beckham in September. She is one of the two mothers in the lead, along with Jenner Those three children (daughter June, twin sons Fritz and Lowell).

During the regular season, the Victoire had eight loss of regulations. In the games immediately after those losses they had six victories (four regulation, two OT) and two regulation losses that were both losing for the load.

Montal lost to Ottawa Despite the score of two Power-Play Goals in Game 1. The only other team that scored multiple Power-Play goals in a game After the season is Minnesota, who did this twice and won both games (Game 5 vs. Toronto this season).

Maureen Murphy Has points in three consecutive games for the first time the entire season (1G, 2A). She is also the only Montral player who records a point in each of the teams Four Playoff games of all time (2G, 2A).

In Ambrose Holds the next longest active play -off point -streak that was transferred from 2024 with three assists in three competitions.

Marie-Philip Poulin Has three goals in her last two games and went on Thursday 11-out-23 in the FaceOFF Circle, giving her 414 FaceOFF victories (including play-offs) this season, the most in the PWHL. Last year Poulin won 326 faceoffs (including play -offs), second for Kelly Panneks 344.

The line of Culture (8), Stracey (6) and Jennifer Gardiner (4) Together with 18 of the Victoires 33 shots on goal in game 1.

Gardiner (1a) and Anna Wilgren (1a) Both recorded points in their Playoff debut in game 1. The two points of two Montral Rookies are one behind the three points of three Minnesota smokies produced in Game 1 of the Leagues Other semi -final. Wilgren is the first Rookie defender to be on the score sheet so far.

On this day, 11 May 2024, Montral and Boston played the longest game in the PWHL history on Place Bell. Boston won the game 2 Playoff Marathon, 2-1 in triple overtime hours, at 111: 44.

What they say

Montral just did what to do when she chose us for the opening round. We don't need external motivation if you now have the top four teams playing. For us it is not really about that at all. Montral deserved that opportunity to select their opponent. They selected us. That was their job and now it is our job to keep pushing and playing. Head head coach charging Carla MacLeod.

I think we are in a good place and that we are determined, urgent, desperate, but not a panic. I think that's where the group is. I think the players had the feeling that it wasn't their best game. I think there were certainly some clear places in the game. The fact that we could generate as much as we do. I think there is an unwavering trust among the players that they can do the job. So I am enthusiastic about the game. – Victoire head coach Kori Chevery.

Sunday's match: The Victoire host the indictment for one Mother's Day Matinee Bell for Game 2 of the PWHL Playoffs, presented by Sharkninja. Fans will receive Spacious Rally towels upon arrival and can also enjoy partner activations with Factorthe Canadian band My team, my board station, and Scotiabank Make the merch all on the hall. DJ Montana Will be ordered about the turntable that will certainly increase the roof of the Victoirs home.

In addition to Live -broadcast cover exclusively on TSN And RDS In Canada, today's game will be available for fans in the US MSG networkSpread at various stations in collaboration with Gray media (Gulf Sports & Entertainment Network, Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports Network, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, Matrix Midwest) and Scripps Sports (Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Green Bay, Boise and Twin Falls), and op YouTube. The game is distributed internationally by New prime In the Czech Republic and Slovakia.