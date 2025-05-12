



Glamorgan's emphatic victory in Canterbury was their fifth best due to the margin of an innings in the history of the club and their best through an innings for 72 years. (writes Andrew Hignell) The biggest victory of Glamorgan in all first -class cricket due to an innings came in the parks in 2000 when she defeated Oxford University through an innings and 203 runs. As the list of the championship victories below, it was the biggest victory margin of the Wales County due to an innings in a champion match since 22 June 1953 when they defeated Somerset in Swansea within two days. Their victory by an innings 72 years ago in St.Helen's was founded by 141 by Gilbert Parkhouse before Don Shepherd, then a fast bowler, a hate of six wicket complete plus a five-wicking distance for off-spinner Jim McConnon. Innings and 190 runs against Essex in Brentwood, 1948.

Innings and 186 runs against Leicestershire in Cowbridge, 1932.

Innings and 174 runs against Somerset in Swansea, 1953.

Innings and 161 runs V has in Canterbury, 2025.

Innings and 157 runs V has in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 1967.

Innings and 153 runs against Somerset at Cowbridge, 1932.

Innings and 152 runs V has in Swansea, 1937. Their previous biggest victory by an innings against Kent had arrived in Sophia Gardens on 25 August 1967 when the Welsh County won through an innings and 157 runs. It came after Kent was rejected on the opening day for only 66 with the left-arm tempo-bowler Jeff Jones who claimed 6/27. Glamorgan responded properly with 353-9dec with Captain Tony Lewis who made 77 and Alan Jones 60, before Don Shepherd, in Off-Cutter mode, claimed 6/60 to send the side to victory. The stunning victory in Canterbury was also the first time since September 2022 – and the victory over Derbantshire in Sophia Gardens – who had won the Welsh County after enforcing the sequel in a champion match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/stat-attack-glamorgan-complete-an-emphatic-innings-victory-in-kent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos