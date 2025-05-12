



Bayern Munich does not intend to set up their range of Leroy Sane, Napoli Slient on movement for Kevin De Bruyne van Manchester City and Jakub Kiwior van Arsenal on Radar of Inter Milan and Juventus. Bayern Munich I am not going to improve their contract offer to Germany Winger Leroy Sane, despite the new agents of the 29 -year -old – who is without a contract in the summer – submit a new proposal to the Bundesliga champions. (Florian Plettenberg, Sky Sports Germany)” external Napoli Sports director Giovanni Manna remains silent about a movement to sign the Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, 33, on a free transfer when he leaves Manchester City At the end of his contract this summer. (Calciomercato – in Italian)” external Canada striker Jonathan David will be a free agent when his deal with his deal Lille ends in the summer and the 25-year-old is another target for Napoli. Bayer Leverkusen Chief Fernando Carro believes that there is a 50-50 chance of 22-year-old Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is connected to Bayern Munich, stay with the club. (Sky Sports Germany)” external Arsenal Center-Back Jakub Kiwior is on the radar of both Juventus And Inter Milan While the 25-year-old Poland defender weighs his future in the long term. (Football Insider)” external Real Madrid want to agree Liverpool Worth about 1 million for the 26-year-old England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be with them before the club World Cup. (Football Insider)” external Former Everton and Burnley manager Sean Dyche is one of the candidates to take over Leicester City“ With the foxes who are expected to say goodbye to the current boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Talksport)” external Brazil -midfielder Douglas Luiz says he is missing playing for Aston Villa While struggling for the first team on football Juventus, who signed the 27-year-old from the Midlands Club last summer. (Twitch, via Birmingham Mail)” external Brighton belong to a number of clubs that are interested in the 21-year-old defender Diego Coppola, who plays for Serie A side Hellas Verona. (Fabrizio Romano)” external AC Milan are enthusiastic about Feyenoord Center-back David Hancko but confronted with competition from Bayer Leverkusen And Juventus For the 27-year-old Slovakia International. (Calciomercato – in Italian)” external

