Italian Open: Jack Draper Smash Racquet during the victory over Vit Kopriva





The Jack Draper of Great Britain defeated Vit Kopriva to reach the last 16 of the Italian open, but his frustration came over during a straight set victory. Although the fifth seed won 6-4 6-3 in Rome, he was made to work hard to close the victory and at some point to hit the field several times with his racket. Draper, who entered the tournament on the back of reaching the Madrid Open -Final, held the entire service and took the first set in 41 minutes and saved one breaking point. But it was by no means easy to sail in the second, because the Czech qualifying match Kopriva saved four breakpoints to reduce his shortage to 3-2. After the world number five, Draper gave him the game by sending a drop shot in the net, he hit the clay four times with his racket before he hit it on the floor through his chair. The 23 -year -old left three divots in the middle of the court – and his racket in decks – and received a warning from the referee. Kopriva went up 40-0 in the next game, but the world number 92 rejects the chance to break back while sending a simple backhand long. Draper regrerged himself to hold his serve and take a 4-2 lead before he set the chance to break Kopriva in the set for the second time – and the third general. Again, Kopriva stubborn opposition by saving two match points, the second after a poor struiting on one of the divots left by Draper, forced an error from the British number one. But Draper won the third time of asking, after he had twice as many winners as Kopriva (21-10), although Draper repaired more non-forced errors (37-27).

