



Marc-Andre Fleury got away with players-of-the-game awards in his world debut championship at the age of 40. The legendary keeper made 16 Saves when Canada strived 7-1 with 7-1 on Sunday with 7-1 to stay unbeaten in two games. It was a fun game, “said Fleury.” I had a bit of a tough start, but it was a great time. The Latvian fans were great and they made the entire game noise long. “ Kent Johnston and Travis Konecny ​​had two goals each, while Nathan Mackinnon, Macklin Celebrini and Barrett Hayton also scored in Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Captain Sidney Crosby added three assists for Canada, which opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Slovenia on Saturday. “The boys for me scored a number of large goals and had a lot of blocked shots, so that was a big help,” said Fleury. “This is a great selection and a great group of boys, and our chemistry is already very good. “Everyone here wants to do well, and we know that the target difference is important in this tournament, so it was nice to achieve a big win today. Fleury, who retires after the event from Hockey, made various characteristic acrobatic saves in his first start. The product of Sorel-Tracy, Que., Duif over the fold for a rescue on the dance locomelis of Latvia, and replicated his famous game-saving stop at Nicklas Lidstrom in Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup final that would win Fleury's Pittsburgh Penguinss. Gustav -Grigals made 30 saves for Latvia. Eduards Tralmaks opened the score at 7:05 of the first period before Canada responded with seven unanswered goals. Canada head coach Dean Evason loved the way in which his team bounced back from the early threat. (De Letten) scored early and they played hard, and we knew they would play that way, “he said.” We are happy with the way we responded to that early goal. We know that teams will give us their best, so it's a good lesson for us to learn that we have to be ready for every team we play. Canada continues to play Round-Robin against France on Tuesday. Konecny ​​said the Canadians strive for gold, but try to stay focused on one task at the same time. “We know what the final goal (of this tournament) is and what we have come here to do, but our group is really good at staying in the daily and are only focused on the next game or exercise,” said Konecny, who also made an assist. “We have incredible leadership in our dressing room, so you just put your head down, go to work and follow those guys.

