Mihs Girls Tennis wins 3a Kingco Tourney Title
The girls' tennis team of Mercer Island High School will continue to hurt this season by getting the 3a Kingco Tournament Championship on 10 May.
The islanders, who won the 3A/4A Kingco Crest Division Regular Seasonal Championship, received a second consecutive first place at the tournament of the Garton Sisters' Doubles team of Senior Rachel and second-year student Sarah.
Also on 10 May the islander Doubes Squad of Junior Mia Kinney and second -year Jayne Tintle became the second and first -year student Caitlynn Ying was third in Singles.
Both double teams and ying all proceed to the 3A Seaking District 2 tournament from 13-14 May in Lower Woodland in Seattle.
It is again in the late season for the islanders, who won the title of the State Team last spring, together with setting up the competition and district crown last season.
In the League RealM this year, MI and Newport both collected 9-1 records, and the islanders took the first place with 54 individual general victories to the 53 of the second installer. Mi was 12-1 general in competitions prior to the Kingco Tourney.
The Garton Sisters, who are the ruling 3A State Doubles champions, play smart and strategic and are students of the game, according to head coach Jacquie Hartmann.
“The goal is to win again (state). They just have an invaluable synergy that comes from sisters,” she said.
Also on the double front, Kinney and Tintle have a combination of experience and enthusiasm, said Hartmann, adding that Kinney finished third last year at State Doubles next to her sister Violet.
“Although they are a new partnership, they were incredibly strong and hard to beat,” said Hartmann about the Kinney-Tintle duo that ended 9-1 in competition.
Ying, who plays tennis throughout the year throughout the year, brings mental strength and experience to the court as the number 1 singles player of the islanders, Hartmann said.
Hartmann praised her Co-Captains Rachel Garton and Junior Audrey Goodman for guiding the experienced team, which contains eight juniors (all three-year-old Varsity players) of 14 islanders on the Roster.
“The team grew up with playing together on the island, and now in high school. It has once again been vital to have that continuity for the high school team. Although we are in a much more difficult competition with this multi-division, we flourished,” said Hartmann, and added that the team of this season.
Also contributing to the team championship were Goodman, Tiphenn Dumont, Audrey Tintle and Kara Hillberg. Alternates Sophia Pae, Jordan Flume, Avery Rogers and Sydney Parcel played crucial roles in helping the team exercise, warming up and encouraging the players to win their matches, Hartmann said.
“This is a whole team win,” Hartmann said about winning the two titles this season. “There is a deep team like our needs to make this happen. In practice, we have strength every day through our ladder and great competition. No team can win without this without it.”
Participation in Hartmann in the Coaching -Spherit This season is Island Tennis -Surprising Shelley Whelan, which was included in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women's Hall of Fame in 2024 for its Stellar NCAA Division III versions for Pomona College in California.
“She is a phenomenal coach and has led our player development this year. It is incredible to have her in our coaching team,” said Hartmann.
Next for Rachel Garton is NCAA Division III Tennis to Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California. In the classroom she plans to concentrate her studies on biology, chemistry and economy.
For the Garton sisters, their chemistry was solid in their double races during the Kingco tournament. Rachel said that while playing singles during the regular season before switching to double, her strengths were her mental resilience when serving and staying during the moment during every game.
When asked what the best advice she received during her years of tennis and going to school on the island, Rachel noted:
'My father likes to say:' The harder I work, the happiness I seem to get. 'At school and sports, a little life by appreciating hard work.
