



Extensive World Cup experience for Inside are the new coaching setup to guide the National Indoorte teams for men and women to the World Cup 2029. Former national coach of the gentlemen, Brett Herrington and former national captain Jonathan Stebbings, the women's and men's teams will lead, with Hockey Australia and the Hockey Australia Indoor Committee who announced the new agreements today. Brett Herrington recently had the National Indoorte team of the gentlemen to sixth place in the Indoor World Cup 2025 and now brings his extensive experience and leadership to the National Indoor Team for Women, while putting their sights on the World Cup 2029. Jonathan, who represented Australia on two covered world cups in 2003 and 2007, will join his former teammate and now assistant coach Matthew Hotchkis, who has represented Australia on four covered world cups, including the 2025 edition under Brett. The national coaching agreements of the men are the last in the duo's coaching career, including a bronze as assistant coach of the Australian women's team during the Azlan Shah tournament 2023 and experience in the German and Scottish competitions for Jonathan. Matthew takes on the role as an assistant coach of the Canberra Chill of the Hockey One League since 2022 and with more than ten years of experience in the Senior Indoor program of ACT. Hockey Australia expands his sincere thanks to Emma Mcleish, who resigned as head coach of the Ladies Indoor National Team, after lending to ninth place on the indoor World Cup. Emma went to the position of the head coach in 2024, just a few months before the World Cup, and accelerated her coaching experience after his retirement in 2023. Emma, ​​a five-time World Cup athlete and coach, focuses on a career and commitments outside Hockey. The indoor committee of Hockey Australia will soon start recruiting for the function of the women's assistant coach. Women's Indoor National Head Coach – Brett Herrington Highlights of the career:

• Head coach, Australian Men's Indoor Team – 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup

• Leader in Queensland Indoor Development on Junior and Senior levels

• Contributor to National Indoor High-Performance and Planning Frameworks Gentlemen – National Head Coach – Jonathan Stebbings Highlights of the career:

• Captain, Australian Indoor Team (1995–2007); World Cup indoors in 2007

• Coaching -experience in Scottish and German competitions

• Domestic coaching roles with Hawthorn, Mentone (PL Women) and Waverley (PL)

• Head coach, Australian Women's Team – 2023 Azlan Shah Tournament (Bronze)

• National employee of the development of talent development in several states Men's Indoor National Assistant Coach – Matthew Hotchkis Highlights of the career:

• Australia represented at Four FIH Indoor World Cups, most recently in 2025

• Assistant -Coach, Canberra Chill (Hockey One) since 2022

• Coach and player, Central CL1 Men (Premiership 2022; Assistant Coach 2023–2024)

• More than ten years of leadership in the Senior Indoor program of ACT

