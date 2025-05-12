Groot -Britain Shine in Laskos Challenger -Event





Been one of what always promised to be a legendary Lasko Double Header or Para Table Tennis Action, lived until expectations when the Challenger series rolled to Slovenia. With an entry list consisting of Paris 2024 champions and icons both of the present and the future five days of action brought great victories for stars, including Andela Muzinic Vincetic and Sandra Mikolaschek. Returning quantities at the top of their game And let's start with Mikolaschek, whose return to the ITTF Para series has proved really fantastic. The Paris 2024 champion in the C4 category showed what makes her such a formidable strength in Lasko, and only dropped one match in five games during the week. Mikolaschek would beat Indias Bhavina Patel in the final before he made an impression in double -sided actions alongside colleague -German Thomas Bruechle. For Muzinic Vincetic, she came to Lasko behind the back of an event that really couldn't have gone better. Fresh from a hat trick of triumphs a week earlier in Podgorica, the Croatian added another title to her collection here in the C3 final and Brazils Joyce de Oliveira conquered in a five-game thriller. And it got better for the Croatian, WD10 champion with Helena Dretar Karic. The big winners in the individuals, however, turned out to be large -Britain and collected no less than six gold medals from their lasko efforts. Jack Hunter Spivey (M4-5), Martin Perry (M6), Bly Twomey (W6-7), Will Bayley (M7), Aaron McKibbin (M8) and Joshua Stacey (M9) shining on Thursday on Thursday as the medal tally sustained for GB. There were elsewhere victories for Sang Gu Jong (M1), Jana Spegel (W1-2), Fabien Lamirault (M2), Jenson van Emburgh (M3), Tru Kammasompou (W8), Filip Radovic (M10), Samuel von Einem (M11) and Miya Yamaguchi. Shines in the double action And when Friday and Saturday rolled around, the excitement also did when the Doublesactie was central. Paralympic champions Jan Riaps and Peter Lavos got better from Frances Lamirault and Julien Michaud in the MD4), while Slovakia again conquered France in the MD8 while Mitar Palikuca and Mladen Ciric Yorick Adjal and Florian Merrien 3-1 defeated in the final. But there was a success story for France in the men's side of the doubles, with Clement Berthier and Esteban Herrault successful in the MD14. Spain Ener Cepas and Juan Batista Perez got gold in the MD18, with the mixed nationality duo of Grace Williams and Thea Amalie Nielsen who are successful in the WD14-20. Rounding Off The Action in the Mixed Doubles, Guilherme Marcio Da Costa/Catia Olivieira or Brazil (XD4), Abdullah Ozturk/Nergiz Altintas or Turkiye (XD7), Carlos Eduardo Frey de Moraes/Joyce de Oliveira, Willce or Brayy, Willce or Braiva, Willure, Willce or Braiva, Willure, Willure, Willure, Willure, Willure or Braayy, Willure or Brayy, (XD14) and Macysym Nikolenko/Alexa Szvitacs from Ukraine and Hungary (XD17-20) respectively completed the stages. The promotion remains here! While Challenger takes rest after back-to-back-to-back events, there is something special around the corner: the Elite series. Elite presents the top talents on the planet and is the pinnacle of our sport and debuts this next week from Lasko, presented by I Love Slovenia 2025. You can follow the promotion as it appears on our YouTube channel. Also make sure you keep an eye on our social media channels every day. General news para table tennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2025/05/12/great-britain-shine-in-laskos-challenger-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos