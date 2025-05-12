



Have to know Two children died and several people were injured after a deadly car in Largo, Florida, on May 10

The children have been identified as Jabari Elia Solomon, 10, and Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria, 4, per multiple points of sale

Police Sirens (Stock image).

Avid_Creative/Getty

Public Information Officer Megan Santo confirmed, in a statement to ESPN, that Linebacker from the University of Miami Adarius Hayes was involved in the crash. Although the exhaust reported that the officer did not make it clear whether he was driving one of the vehicles involved, she would have identified him as one of the drivers of WFLA. Authorities do not believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash, per both ESPN and WFLA. The Herald reported that several non -ignored people were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, “and the local reporter Andy Slater also confirmed X That Hayes was “admitted to hospital after the crash”. “This is an ongoing and active investigation and there is currently no further information available for release,” Santo said in a statement to ESPN. The LPD did not immediately respond to people's request for more information on Sunday 11 May. The crash left a distorted fence, with witnesses who told WFLA that the football player seemed desperate when he came out of one of the vehicles. A non -created neighbor spoke with the outlet valve about what they saw on the spot and stated that they “were the first” when the crash took place. The neighbor “started calling for someone call 911 because there was a child” involved. This all happened because the hot rod always in this road. We come here and they increase the car or you are here too fast, even come here at 60, 70, 80 miles per hour, and many times we call the police, “the neighbor said.” No, there is nothing. Not many changes. During his first -year season in 2024, Hayes played in 12 games and ended with four tackles and one interception, according to that of his school website. He was previously one of the best Linebackers in the Nation of Largo High School and was committed to Miami after offers from Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Several friends and teammates shared their thoughts about social media after the crash, including Linebacker Raul Aguirrewho placed an image of a team outing. “I kept fighting you,” he wrote on X.

