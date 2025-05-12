By means of:





Sunday 11 May 2025 | 11:01 am

Gateway's Zidaan Hassan holds the championship trophy flanked by Logan Memije and Adam Memije (right) after beating North Allegheny during the WPial Class 3A Team Tennis Championships Wednesday 7 May 2025 in Janet Swanson Tennis Center.

Gateway's Adam Memije and North Allegheny's Advaita Sircar Shake Hands After playing in the first singles during the WPial Class 3A Team Tennis Championships Wednesday 7 May 2025 in Janet Swanson Tennis Center.

The Logan Memije of Gateway plays against Srivatsav Thirumala of North Allegheny in third singles during the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis Championships Wednesday 7 May 2025 in Janet Swanson Tennis Center.

Gateway's Adam Memije plays against the Advaita Sircar of North Allegheny in First Singles during the WPial Class 3A Team Tennis Championships Wednesday 7 May 2025 in Janet Swanson Tennis Center.

Gateway's Zidaan Hassan plays against Evan Kaufman of North Allegheny in the second singles during the WPial Class 3A Team Tennis Championships Wednesday 7 May 2025 in Janet Swanson Tennis Center.





The tennis teams of North Allegheny and Gateway Boys expected to play a close game at the thread when they met to decide the WPIAL class 3A title for a third year in a row.

Each team scored 3-2 victories in the previous two seasons, Gateway claimed gold in 2023 and North Allegheny who returned the favor last year.

It went again to the last game on May 7, and Gaters Senior Zidan Hassan at number 2 Singles depicted a long two set of victory over Evan Kaufman from North Allegheny to give the Gators that crucial victory point.

“North Allegheny is just a very good team, and by seeing them in the final for the past two years, we knew it would be a big challenge again,” said Gateway coach Matt Stockunas.

“We knew how strong they were in the doubles, so it would probably come down to the three singles matches, and that is what happened. With (senior) Adam (Memije), Zidanan and (Junior) Logan (Memije) came out and went out and immediately went after North Allegheny's number 1, no. 2 and no.

“I am just so proud of how these young men have worked in the line -up to get better at their own level. It is proof of what they have been able to do to win this again.”

Gateway, now 12-0, remained undefeated in the regular season and reached the number 2 for the play-offs the final with a 5-0 win over No. 15 Mars in the first round, a 4-1 triumph over No. 7 Side Academy in the quarter finals and a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Mt. Leganon in the semifinals.

The Gators, based on achieving the WPIAL final, also hit their tickets for a third year in a row for the Piaa tournament. They were planned to face the no. 3 team from District 3-orwel Manheim Township (14-3) or Landisville Hempfield (15-1).

Gateway would play the first round Piaa match on Tuesday in WPIAL Territory.

If the Gators are progressing, they will set up in Hershey on Friday for the quarterfinals and on Saturday for what they hope they are semi -final and championship matches.

In 2023, Gateway moved to the semi-final of the state before he fell on district 1 runner-up Conestoga, 3-0.

Last year, the Gats, Like the WPIAL-Tweede, defeated District 10 champion McDowell in the first round, but District could not solve 1 Champion Lower Merion, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

It was the third time in a year that Adam Memije and Advaita Sircar faced each other, with their last game in the Wpial Singles Finals where Memije Triomfantelijk came out after a three -hour duel.

Last week's game was not so close when Memije was more dominant with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

“Adam was really focused on what he wanted to do and how he wanted to attack,” said Stockunas.

“He forced Advaita to do a number of things that he did not feel at ease. It was one of the best tennis I saw Adam play in his three years at Gateway.”

Logan Memije did his share and defeated Na's Srivatsav Thirumala, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3 Singles to set up Hassan's attempt to bring the title.

North Allegheny's first doubles pair of Adhav Ramadas and Nick Scheuring defeated juniors Troy Boden and Abdulwasay Syed, 6-0, 6-0, and the Tigers second pairing of Shivum Telang and Ronit Ginde won 6-2, 6-1 over Gators junior Abuzar Hameez and sophomore Isaac Sha to spot the Tigers an Early 2-0 lead in the match.

Hassan and Kaufman fought through a tight first set with the players who went to a tiebreaker. Hassan conquered 7-4 in the tiebreaker to give him the benefit.

Hassan came from a break in both sets. He survived Kaufman in the second set 6-4 to return the gateway to the top of the WPIAL mountain.

“I don't try to look at it as if I am super down, I just try to play every point that can be played in the score,” Hassan told the trib after the game. “I don't think too much about the score if I try to get it back to level.

“I am really grateful that I have been in pretty good shape this year. I did a lot of fitness and a lot of running. I am happy that I could stay stable with my energy during the game and not move a lot.”

A large contingent of supporters, including the entire gateway team, energetic, Hassan to bring its best and win the competition.

“Zidan is sometimes a bit of a slow starter and has a number of nerves that he has to overcome, but he is just so resilient,” said Stockunas.

“He concentrated and because his teammates were there who encouraged him and his parents were there who encouraged him. He had some struggles, but he made some adjustments to his serve, and that was the difference.”

All eyes were aimed at Hassan because he was the last game to finish.

“The first set, Zidanan played right next to Adam and feeded on the cheers for Adam and how well he played,” said Stockunas.

“That made Zidan even deeper to concentrate. He knew what to do. He was previously in printing situations. He just went outside and played tennis and let the other child make mistakes.”

Michael Love is a triblive reporter who deals with sports in the All-Kiski Valley and the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh. A resident of Clearfield and graduated from Westminster (Pa.), He dragged in 2002 at the Trib after five years at the Clearfield prospect. He can be reached at [email protected].

Tags: gateway