Sports
Gateway Boys Tennis celebrates back to the top of Wpial Mountain
By means of:
Sunday 11 May 2025 | 11:01 am
The tennis teams of North Allegheny and Gateway Boys expected to play a close game at the thread when they met to decide the WPIAL class 3A title for a third year in a row.
Each team scored 3-2 victories in the previous two seasons, Gateway claimed gold in 2023 and North Allegheny who returned the favor last year.
It went again to the last game on May 7, and Gaters Senior Zidan Hassan at number 2 Singles depicted a long two set of victory over Evan Kaufman from North Allegheny to give the Gators that crucial victory point.
“North Allegheny is just a very good team, and by seeing them in the final for the past two years, we knew it would be a big challenge again,” said Gateway coach Matt Stockunas.
“We knew how strong they were in the doubles, so it would probably come down to the three singles matches, and that is what happened. With (senior) Adam (Memije), Zidanan and (Junior) Logan (Memije) came out and went out and immediately went after North Allegheny's number 1, no. 2 and no.
“I am just so proud of how these young men have worked in the line -up to get better at their own level. It is proof of what they have been able to do to win this again.”
Gateway, now 12-0, remained undefeated in the regular season and reached the number 2 for the play-offs the final with a 5-0 win over No. 15 Mars in the first round, a 4-1 triumph over No. 7 Side Academy in the quarter finals and a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Mt. Leganon in the semifinals.
The Gators, based on achieving the WPIAL final, also hit their tickets for a third year in a row for the Piaa tournament. They were planned to face the no. 3 team from District 3-orwel Manheim Township (14-3) or Landisville Hempfield (15-1).
Gateway would play the first round Piaa match on Tuesday in WPIAL Territory.
If the Gators are progressing, they will set up in Hershey on Friday for the quarterfinals and on Saturday for what they hope they are semi -final and championship matches.
In 2023, Gateway moved to the semi-final of the state before he fell on district 1 runner-up Conestoga, 3-0.
Last year, the Gats, Like the WPIAL-Tweede, defeated District 10 champion McDowell in the first round, but District could not solve 1 Champion Lower Merion, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
It was the third time in a year that Adam Memije and Advaita Sircar faced each other, with their last game in the Wpial Singles Finals where Memije Triomfantelijk came out after a three -hour duel.
Last week's game was not so close when Memije was more dominant with a 6-3, 6-0 win.
“Adam was really focused on what he wanted to do and how he wanted to attack,” said Stockunas.
“He forced Advaita to do a number of things that he did not feel at ease. It was one of the best tennis I saw Adam play in his three years at Gateway.”
Logan Memije did his share and defeated Na's Srivatsav Thirumala, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3 Singles to set up Hassan's attempt to bring the title.
North Allegheny's first doubles pair of Adhav Ramadas and Nick Scheuring defeated juniors Troy Boden and Abdulwasay Syed, 6-0, 6-0, and the Tigers second pairing of Shivum Telang and Ronit Ginde won 6-2, 6-1 over Gators junior Abuzar Hameez and sophomore Isaac Sha to spot the Tigers an Early 2-0 lead in the match.
Hassan and Kaufman fought through a tight first set with the players who went to a tiebreaker. Hassan conquered 7-4 in the tiebreaker to give him the benefit.
Hassan came from a break in both sets. He survived Kaufman in the second set 6-4 to return the gateway to the top of the WPIAL mountain.
“I don't try to look at it as if I am super down, I just try to play every point that can be played in the score,” Hassan told the trib after the game. “I don't think too much about the score if I try to get it back to level.
“I am really grateful that I have been in pretty good shape this year. I did a lot of fitness and a lot of running. I am happy that I could stay stable with my energy during the game and not move a lot.”
A large contingent of supporters, including the entire gateway team, energetic, Hassan to bring its best and win the competition.
“Zidan is sometimes a bit of a slow starter and has a number of nerves that he has to overcome, but he is just so resilient,” said Stockunas.
“He concentrated and because his teammates were there who encouraged him and his parents were there who encouraged him. He had some struggles, but he made some adjustments to his serve, and that was the difference.”
All eyes were aimed at Hassan because he was the last game to finish.
“The first set, Zidanan played right next to Adam and feeded on the cheers for Adam and how well he played,” said Stockunas.
“That made Zidan even deeper to concentrate. He knew what to do. He was previously in printing situations. He just went outside and played tennis and let the other child make mistakes.”
Michael Love is a triblive reporter who deals with sports in the All-Kiski Valley and the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh. A resident of Clearfield and graduated from Westminster (Pa.), He dragged in 2002 at the Trib after five years at the Clearfield prospect. He can be reached at [email protected].
Tags: gateway
|
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/gateway-boys-tennis-celebrates-return-to-top-of-wpial-mountain/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bulldogs Tally Wins at Pierre Tennis Invite | Sport
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb New Trial starts in New York
- Polri defined dedicate of the ITB student Faire even Prabowo-Jookowi
- December Football Outlook: No play -Ooff, maybe pop tarts
- The former Ethics of the White House reacts to the planes to accept Qatar aircraft gift
- The earthquake near Everest climbs
- Xi Jinping meets Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro Moros_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
- Turkiye ready to support the peace talks in Russia -Ukraine at each stage: Erdogan – World
- Smylie Kaufman suggests that one problem Philadelphia Cricket Club has organized a characteristic event after the Truist Championship
- The nursing workforce is growing but inequalities threaten with global health goals
- Nigel Farage says it allows required migration but will end. Political news
- Can this ping-pong robot surpass you?