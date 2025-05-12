



Herning, Denmark The United States sent newcomer Hungary 6-0 for his second Shutout victory at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Sunday. Canada took his second victory of two games by router Latvia 7-1. Frank Nazar had two goals and an assist, Cutter Gauthier scored twice and Conor Garland and Logan Cooley added a goal and an assist for each for the Americans in the B group match in Herning. Nazar was bent in a shot by Logan Cooley to open the score with 5:53 over in the opening period and added his second 2:47 later from behind the goalkeeper Adam Vay. It felt really good, of course the 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks Forward said. There is nothing above scoring a goal and getting that feeling, especially after the NHL seasons, continuing to score and just build that trust and feel good on the ice. Gauthier brought 3-0 from the right-hand circle halfway through the second period. The next two goals came early in the last period within 41 seconds. Gauthier roofed his second 1:13 in the frame and Garland delivered the fifth up close. Cooley ended the score in an open net. Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman stopped 13 shots. The US had previously emptied Denmark 5-0 from Denmark and will be confronted with Switzerland on Monday. Travis Konecny ​​had two goals and an assist, Johnson scored twice and Nathan Mackinnon, Macklin Celebrini and Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada in Group A in Stockholm. Captain Sidney Crosby recorded his first three assists of the tournament and Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves. Crosby plays on his third worlds and his first since 2015 when he supplied Canada to gold. Eduards Tralmaks surprised 40-year-old Fleury in his debut on the worlds 7:05 in the game with a wrist shot, the first shot on goal. Konecny ​​and Mackinnon needed a period of 61 seconds to turn things around. Konecny ​​rode at 9:30 in the opening period and led a pass from Travis Sanheim to the net. Mackinnon faced the goal of getting a Pass from Bo Horvat. Johnson increased the lead 7:11 in the middle period with a backhand shot and added his second after skating to the lock before he was a shot at the pole past keeper Gustav's Grigals halfway through the period. Konecny ​​scored a short-term goal with 24 seconds to bring the score to 5-1. Celebrini scored from the left circle and Hayton finished it with a blow in the last period. Then Canada plays France on Tuesday. In Herning, Germany defeated Kazakhstan 4-1. In Stockholm, Slovakia recorded his first victory in group A, a 3-1 win over another newcomer Slovenia. Finland will be opposed to France in Stockholm later on Sunday, when the Czechs Norway play in Herning.

