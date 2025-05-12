Sports
Analyst Labels the QB situation of Gophers at 'Gloomy' in University Football
De Gophers enter the season with a new quarterback for the third consecutive year. CBS Sportswriter Will be backus Thinks that their QB situation in the entire sport is one of the “gloomy”.
Projected starter Drake Lindsey at Minnesota in the 2024 class. As a senior, he led Fayetteville High School to a Arkansas State Championship and won Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, but he is still outside the top 50 Quarterbacks in the country according to the 247sports.
He now goes to his Redshirt first -year season as the projected man to replace Max Brosmer in the middle. The Gophers staff are very confident in their situation, but the national media are still skeptical. Backus ranked the 10 gloomy QB situations under Power Four Conference teams on the way to 2025, and Minnesota was arranged in second place and only followed Oklahoma State.
“Minnesota hit the transfer of portal gold with Quarterback Max Brosmer, but after a year he went with the Golden Gophers to the NFL. Minnesota went back to the portal to add Georgia Tech Transfer Zach Pyron, who then left the program and transferred to South Alabama,” he wrote. “That leaves Minnesota behind with a Quarterback-Lindsey-Die has tried a pass at a collegial level. Lindsey went 4 for 5 for 50 Yards as a first-year student last season and will probably start in 2025. The staff of Minnesota is high on the 6-foot-5 second-year player, but his in-gaming power is still in-gaming power” “
When there is an unproven quarterback such as Lindsey, national reporters often look at recruitment ranking and experience. Lindsey tried five steps as a real first -year student and he was outside the top 800 recruits in his class. He has proven himself in the Gophers' building, but he is still far from under the national media.
The List of Backus mentions Emmett Moorehead, who added Minnesota this spring from the transfer portal, but it would be naive not to admit that they have many questions to answer in the position.
