



Batts Table Tennis Report: By Graham Frankel The Under 17 Two Star Tournament in Batts yesterday was another busy and complete tournament. The entry this time was influenced by our unfortunate date choice. Many players who liked to participate, gave priority, very wise, to their GCSEs from this week. But this opened the door to the cadets, which made full use of the chance. More than 70% of our total entrance were cadets, and they include 6 of the top 20 in the current ranking of England. So it was quite pleasant to hear a number of parents that this noticed that this looked more like a four -star tournament. There is no doubt that these strong players inspired the remaining players, and the general play standard was excellent. The best seeds have also given a good example to the others in sports behavior.

Before I summarize the highlights of the game, I would like to thank the parents who have ensured that every player we expected arrived on time, so that we were even a little early than a planned start. I am only sorry that various other strong players could not be recorded on the reserve list. Our general winner was number 1 seed Aarav Parihar (Woodford Wells) who his victory enormously credit. He had to overcome a series of tough opponents by the knockout and could easily falter. But he remained cool and completely controlled. His opponent in the final was the 7th seed Noah Byrne-Smith (Ebatt). Noah, luckily recovering from injury, always performs well at our events and his way to the last recorded victories against 3rd seed Oscar Nikolli (Ebatt) in the SF and Arnav Sharma (Kingsway) in the QF. Arnav had the most important surprise in band 1 by beating the 2nd seed Harrison Hill (Grantham) Eng. Band 2 looked as dominated by Rishi Patel (Stanmore) whose combination of bat of long and short pimples had effectively confused all his younger opponents. But when he reached the final, DRUV DATTA (Woodford Wells) made a remarkable recovery after losing the first two sets, which shows that dealing with pimples is not an impossible task. Claude Oreilly (Ellenborough) was the winner of band 3 and defeated the younger but many more experienced Suni Desai (Woodford Wells) in the final. Claude, who only played seriously for a few months, had previously indicated his potential when he missed a place in band 2 after he had already defeated a much higher ranked player. We were delighted to welcome Linda March in the organizing team. We will see more of her in the coming months. Thanks also to others who helped: Eamon Brennan, who was our other qualified referee, and also Neil, Derek, John, Carl and Clinton van Batts. Sharon offered brilliant refreshments all day. We are now looking ahead to four more Junior tournaments this year. Our next one is one under 15 two stars on Sunday 15 June. It has been full for several weeks and currently has 13 on the reserve list. Then have a two -star under 13 in October that is soon sufficient. The next under 17 is on Sunday, November 23 and then a less than 15 on Monday December 29. Forms for the latter two are published five months before the events.





