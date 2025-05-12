







Virat Kohli, one of the biggest players in Indias ever, announced his retirement cricket retirement on Monday. It is 14 years ago that I was wearing the flodige blue for the first time in Testcricket. To be honest, I never thought the journey that format would take with me. It tested me, shaped me and taught me lessons that are sick for life, Kohli wrote on Instagram. Something very personal is playing in whites. The silent grinding, the long days, the small moments that nobody sees, but that stay with you forever. While I get away from this size, it is not easy, but it feels good. I gave it all I had, and it gave me so much more than I had hoped. I walk away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people with whom I shared the field, and for every person who felt me ​​on the way. I will always look back on my test career with a smile. After making his test debut for India in 2011, Kohli soon became one of the most competent batters in the world cricket. He scored his first test a hundred in Adelaide, Australia, in 2011 before he became the leader of the team shortly thereafter. During his time that India led, he had 40 victories of 68 tests, making him the winning Indian men's captain in the five -day format. The 36-year-old withdraws as the fourth most successful test captain in terms of victories behind South Africas Graeme Smith (53) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41). Outside his captain, Kohli was a powerful Run scorer for the Indian test side. He retires 9,230 runs of 123 tests, including 30 centuries and 31 1950s on an average of 46.85. His 30 centuries are the fourth of an Indian player. Kohli had already withdrawn from the T20 format of Cricket, after he had done this after India won the T20 World Cup last year. Kohlis decision comes only a few days after Indiasest captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement of the size.

