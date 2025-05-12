Sports
European football: Serie A Title Race Hot Up Na Napoli Draw and Inter Win | European club football
NapoliS Serie A Title Hopes suffered a late setback on Sunday when they were held at home to a 2-2 draw against GenoaSetting up an exciting season finale, because Inter is only one point behind. Napoli stays at the top 78 points and gives a slim lead over Inter, which won 2-0 earlier in the day in Torino, with two more rounds.
Scott McTominay brought a perfect pass into the box where Romelu Lukaku expelled his marker before he led his shot in the bottom corner to lead Napoli in the 15th minute. Genoa equalized in the 32nd minute when the Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret initially parried fair Ahanors -head ball on the post, only for the rebound to bounce his body and in the net for its own goal.
The gloomy mood in Diego Armando Maradona Stadium raised in the 64th minute when Giacomo Raspadori drilled a screamer up close, which restored Napolis lead. A header six minutes of the time by Johan Vsquez, however, silenced the crowd.
Under kept their title shops alive with a confident 2-0 win Torino On a day soaked by rain. The visitors, who reached the final of the Champions League by beating Barcelona in an exciting meeting on Tuesday, left several important players on the couch and rested others while they kept the team fresh. Lautaro Martnez, Yann Sommer and Davide Frattesi were one of the left out of the starting line -up.
The match came to an early, unplanned stopped in the opening moments when someone in the crowd seemed to have medical help, with the game resuming after a few minutes. Inter took the lead after 14 minutes, with Nicola Zalewski lost his marker with a smart turn before he cuts in to the edge of the box and slid the ball into the net. In the first half of the stopping time, Torino went close to an equalizer with a dull head of CH Adams, but Josep Martnez produced an incredible save with one hand.
Heavy rain and a thunderstorm interrupted the match, forced a stopping in the first half and the start of the second postponed, while the referee, Federico La Penna, performed a thorough pitch inspection during the break.
In the 49th minute, with the rain that flowed down, Inter received a penalty after the Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic Mehdi Taremi polluted. Kristjan Asllani scored from the place to double the visitors and seal the competition.
Borussia Dortmund reversed from a goal to win 4-2 at Bayer Leverkusen In the Bundesliga it kept alive on a top-four finish that will take the final round of luminaires next week.
Dortmund has won six of their last seven league games to climb from 11 to the fifth and is only one point behind Freiburg in fourth place. The finalists of Champions League last year thought a goal in the 31st minute when Leverkusens Jeremie Frimpong gave the hosts a deserved lead in their coach Xabi Alonsos Final Home Match. The Spaniard announced on Friday that he is leaving at the end of the season, after he led them to the Interior Double last season without defeat, while also reaching the Europa League final.
We have lived many special moments and it was a mixed feeling in the last home game. We are grateful for what we have achieved in the past three years, Alonso said. I have changed a lot in these years. We had many experiences. Fortunately most of them good, perhaps not today, but I will soon forget it, he said. What I lived here in Leverkusen has been very special.
After the goal of Leverkusens, the visitors never looked back. Dortmund leveled two minutes later with Julian Brandt who came in from a Karim Adeyemi cuts. The visitors scored again in the 43rd after winning possession in Leverkusens Half and Julian Ryerson completed the move with a low finish from the right.
Leverkusen lost the possession again in the 73rd with Marcel Sabitzer who feeds Adeyemi to bring the score to 3-1. Before the hosts had time to regroup, they gave a different goal by Serhou Guirassy, who scored his 20th league goal of the season in the 77th. Jonas Hofmann managed to score in a stop time for Leverkusen. Dortmund -Gastheer relegated Holstein Kiel next week.
Third place Eintracht Frankfurt Drew 2-2 at home St PauliMissing the chance to accommodate their Champions League spot before the season finale. Eintracht stands at 57, three for Dortmund and two for Freiburg. St. Pauli has been insured in the Bundesliga for almost another year.
