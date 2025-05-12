Tennis Body Shots: First hit the ball, talk during the handshake on it just later

Welcome back to the Monday tennis briefing, where Athletics Will explain the stories behind the stories of the past week on the field.

This week the ethics of the right to your opponent, the theater of tennis hands press, and the slowness around equal prize money came forward to the Italian open.

Should players about body shots in tennis?

After Arthur Fils returned from a set to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, the two players met on the net before the handshake. It evolved into a strange discussion, in which they told each other animated that neither had a problem with a point halfway through the second set.

Fils, the French No. 1, ran to the net to pick up a Tsitsipas drop -shot and put it back in the game. The Greek, also his country no. 1, had an easy finish on the net and tore a backhand for a winner right in Fils upper body, who turned aside when the ball hit him on his left arm.

He went for my body. It is part of the game. There is nothing wrong with it Here is what happened between Arthur Fils and Stefanos Tsitsipas while they fought in Rome# IBI25 pic.twitter.com/oovsawd7mw Tennis TV (@Tennistv) May 11, 2025

Tsitsipas put on his hands in apology when Fils played and returned to the baseline. Come at the end of the game, Tsitsipas impressed Fils that he did not go for his face, while he had problems with fils who shoot from the crowd. Fils impressed by Tsitsipas that he had to use the crowd to raise himself and that he did not care to be hit by the ball. The referee saw it suitable to step between them, but no intervention was required.

The incident follows an exchange at Marchs Monte Carlo Masters, in which Italian double specialist Andrea Vavassori reproaches Ben Shelton because he had hit him in the chest with a forehand during a double match. The American reacted by saying that Vavassori was so soft, and added that it was his doubles, Bro while he pulled his shirt up to reveal his own bruise.

Body recordings are more common in double. There are twice as many players on the field and fast exchanges are close to the grid more often. In singles, the body shots feeling of taboo or missing etiquette (or need an extensive discussion on the net) often overwhelms the fact that it can be the best option. Players are big goals, and because of the way Tsitsipas and Fils were placed on the field, pressing a ball over the service box or along the line would have been much more difficult. The most likely way to win the point was to go in the middle, which means that fils have less time to respond and less room to puncture his racket for a ball that goes past him on both sides.

This is not like Novak Djokovics legendary shine at Cameron Norrie, who hit the 24-way Grand Slam champion with a overhead of just a few meters away at the same tournament in 2023. Neither is it as Tsitsipas Hamen Schoten on Nick Kyrgios is just the spotful third round in Wimbledon.

James Hansen

The parade of the handshake, with a better ending?

She may have lost her opening match in the singles event, but this was a hugely important Italian open to Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina recently changed nationality from Russia to Australia and shook his hand with her Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk after their match in a milestone for tennis. Russian and Ukrainian players have not shocked each other since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Before the game, Kostyuk had posted a statement on social media in which she advertised for her respect for Kasatkina, who has also spoken to the war in the past.

Since the start of the war I have chosen not to shake the Russian or white -Russian players as a personal attitude against the aggression of Russia, Kostyuk wrote.

But when someone not only tells the truth, calling Russia the aggressor, but also acts on it, deserves respect. Daria Kasatkina clearly spoke against the war and has given up her Russian sports citizenship.

That requires courage and I acknowledge it. I hope this is not the last step, but part of a deeper commitment.

A week after announcing her change of faith, Kasatkina said in a press conference, if I want to be myself, I have to take this step.

After her 6-4, 6-2 loss against Kostyuk, Kasatkina shared a warm hug on the net with another Ukrainian, Nadiia Kichenok the next day. This time Kasatkina was on the winning side and worked with the United States Peyton Stearns to beat Kichenok and Shuko Aoyama from Japan 6-3, 6-4 in the women's doubles.

Marta Kostyuk defeats no. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round in Rome! Kostyuk came back from 2-4 in the opening set and ended a four-match losing series in their head-to-head her first victory over Kasatkina since April 2021. She's equal to her best pic.twitter.com/x1j4py9Guu Ukrainian Tennis BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) May 9, 2025

Charlie Eccleshare

What is the matter with the Italian Opens prize money?

On this year, Italian Open, WTA players will do the same amount as their ATP opposite, but for less wages despite Angelo Binaghi, the president of the Italian tennis federation (FITP), who promised two years ago that there would be the same prize money due to the 2025 tournament.

Instead, men get more paid in every phase of the tournament, with an inequality of more than $ 120,000 (90,195) for the two singles winners. A representative of the Italian tennis federation did not respond to a request for comment why the 2025 promise was not filled.

Other combined events at 1,000 levels that have one sports under the Grand Slams already have the same prize money and the WTA Tour has committed itself to all 1,000 event meeting that standard for 2027. Financial inequality remains a bad look for a sport in which one of the major points of sale is the fame of the two Tours. With the same prize money in all four Grand Slams since 2007, it is easy to think that this problem has been solved, but tournaments such as these offer a reminder that there is more to do.

Charlie Eccleshare

How to preserve a history of tennis courts?

There has been a lot of sturm and urge in Rome this week about the new seats in the Nicola Pietrangeli Arena.

Tennis aesthetes get sticky on the site of the 90-year-old stadium surrounded by the 18 Carrara Marble images. The stone banks around the court seats around 3,000 people. Untold hordes have more traditionally surrounded the court while they stand.

Because the tournament wins popularity and became more busy every year, the organizers added six benches with seats and offer space for about 2,000 spectators.

The disadvantage, for some, is that the new seats block an easy image of those extra large images that Benito Mussolini, the fascist leader of Italy from the First World War, ordered to evoke the history of the Roman forum and the imperial power. Ten still looms up about the court from behind the basic lines, in the sports complex that once called the Foro Mussolini.



The installation of benches has disturbed some tennis fans. (Mike Hewitt / Getty images)

What tennis fans think of change can depend on how they view a tennis competition on Pietrangeli. Many TV viewers have a grip on social media. While he was sitting on the stone benches behind the southern baseline, Jens Grasen, who traveled from Germany for the tournament, said that he didn't like it at all.

It was a mistake, he said. The beauty disappears a bit.

The Pietrangeli Court is one of the free access courts in the Foro Italico, which means that spectators have access to a site pass, and there were many locals who also had no problem with the new look.

There are many people who want to be in this stadium, said Micol Fiorintini, who lives in the city of Anguillara, near Rome.

You can still see the images in the corners. The seats are much more comfortable than the stones.

Matt Futterman

Scot of the week

Corentin maltets for three hours and 43 minutes against Holger Rune ended in this way.

(Top photo: Getty Images; Design: Eamonn Dalton / Athletics)